Patient Temperature Management Systems Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2017-2022

Patient temperature management systems have become a necessary part of several types of medical treatments. For example, patient temperature management systems are used in surgeries to prevent excessive blood loss and for a rapid recovery post-surgery. In some cases such as heart surgeries, the body heat of a patient is reduced, which is done through the process of blood cooling and this done for reducing surgical complications.

Even for patients undergoing treatment for cancer, patient temperature management systems are used to raise the body temperature for effective and efficient chemotherapy or radiation therapy procedures. Patient temperature management systems are also used in neonatal care, where in order to reduce body temperature fluctuations in new born babies, they are kept in incubators. With a going number of surgeries throughout the world, the market for patient temperature management systems is increasing manifold. However, the high cost associated with patient temperature management systems may hamper the market growth.

The global patient temperature management systems market is slated to touch a value of nearly US$ 2,860 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a steady CAGR during the assessment period.

Competitive Assessment

The patient temperature management systems market report includes global as well as emerging players:

3M Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Smiths Medical

Medtronic Plc

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

R. Bard, Inc.

Gentherm Incorporated

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Regional Analysis

Important regions covered in the patient temperature management systems market report include:

MEA (South Africa, Nigeria)

APEJ (Singapore, Australia)

Europe (Spain, Italy)

Latin America (Mexico, Argentina)

North America (U.S., Canada)

The patient temperature management systems market report also provides data regarding the key countries in the defined regions.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product:

Perioperative Care

Emergency Care

Neonatal Care

Acute Care

By end user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Neonatal Care Units

Specialized Clinics

What insights does the patient temperature management systems market report provide to the readers?

Patient temperature management systems market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each patient temperature management systems market player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of patient temperature management systems market in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global patient temperature management systems market.

Questionnaire answered in the patient temperature management systems market report include: