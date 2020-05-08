Pneumatic Rollers Market: Surging Demand Motivated by Modernization Set to Uphold Higher Revenue

Pneumatic rollers are construction equipment which make use of tires at the front and rear ends, and are capable of exerting high levels of pressure between 500 and 700 Kpa. These machines are most commonly used in the development of highways and roadways in compaction applications, and are ideally used in areas, which have fine grain and non-cohesive soils.

The global pneumatic rollers market is projected to grow at a strong rate through the forecast period till 2028. The rise can be attributed to the growth in the global transportation infrastructure projects, and the rising amounts of import and export activities around the world. In addition, these improvements are also economically helping developing nations.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1913

Pneumatic rollers play key roles in the construction of roads, dams, and railways, owing to their capabilities of boosting static penetration and increasing density in terms of asphalt applications. Around the world new roads by 2050 will account for a distance of 25 million kilometers, which is expected to drive the demand for pneumatic rollers for the foreseeable future.

Hydrostatic Wheel Drive Becomes Popular

Hydrostatic transmission is a relatively new technology, which has rapidly been gaining traction in various types of compaction equipment including pneumatic rollers instead of conventional gear transmission platforms.

While hydrostatic wheel drives can be potentially give poor efficiency, the issues are largely offset by higher maneuvering capabilities, which allow these machines to operate even in conditions that range over numerous torque and speed ratios.

Numerous manufacturers such as Volvo, BOMAG, and Case Construction have made use of hydrostatic transmission in their offerings, along with improvements such as sealed frames, double drum vibratory compactors, and axle free designs to boost visibility and efficiency. Innovations such as easy drives, combination rollers, and using diesel oxidation catalysts, which help in pushing up productivity, and efficiency, while reducing carbon emissions.

Anti-theft Technology Becomes Mainstream

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers around the world are bolstering security measures for their vehicles owing to the increased number of thefts of pneumatic rollers. Leading companies making use of compaction technology are beefing up security markings. One of the more popular versions of such security measures include CESAR.

Browse Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.factmr.com/report/1913/pneumatic-rollers-market

CESAR (Construction Equipment Security and Registration) has become a viable deterrent to theft, although currently there is no way to completely eliminate theft. In addition, the incidences of injuries and fatalities has pushed manufacturers to increase efforts by manufacturers to ensure the safety of operators through activities such as training, and equipment such as seatbelts and structures to protect against roll overs.

Rent and Leasing Gains Traction

Medium and small size construction businesses are more likely to opt for renting pneumatic rollers, owing to the high capital requirements associated with new purchases. The substantially lower costs of leasing out such equipment increases profitability.

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1913

Dealers are also providing end users with value addition through technical service assistance and customization options at affordable costs, which allows monetary savings which can be used for labor, expansion and other business activities.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/