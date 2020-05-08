Ultrasound Systems Market Forecast by current Industry Status and Growth Opportunities Upto 2022

Due to the increasing adoption of advanced imaging systems in healthcare industry, ultrasound systems continue to be an irreplaceable commodity. In the view of rising healthcare costs, affordable and accurate imaging & diagnosis achieved through ultrasound technology will continue to attract patients, and render profits even in conventional medical settings. Fact.MR’s report on the global market for ultrasound systems projects a steady growth for the market during 2017-2022. The global ultrasound systems market, which is pegged to reach US$ 6 Bn by 2017-end, will soar steadily at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$ 7.8 Bn towards the end of 2022.
In this ultrasound systems market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2012-2016
- Base Year: 2012
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022
After reading the ultrasound systems market report, readers can:
- Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global ultrasound systems market.
- Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total ultrasound systems market revenue.
- Study the growth outlook of the global ultrasound systems market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
- Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the ultrasound systems market growth.
- Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each ultrasound systems market player.
The ultrasound systems market report covers the following regions:
- MEA (South Africa, Nigeria)
- APEJ (Malaysia, Thailand)
- Europe (Spain. Italy)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
On the basis of technology, the ultrasound systems market report considers the following segments:
- 3D & 4D Ultrasound
- Doppler Ultrasound
- High-intensity Focused Ultrasound
- Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy
On the basis of application, the ultrasound systems market report includes:
- Cardiology
- Radiology
- Urology
- Vascular
- Gynecology
Prominent ultrasound systems market players covered in the report contain:
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V..
- Toshiba Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- Esaote SpA
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Analogic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- Hitachi Ltd
The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the ultrasound systems market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each ultrasound systems market vendor in an in-depth manner.
The ultrasound systems market report answers important questions which include:
- What does the status of the ultrasound systems market look like after the forecast period?
- Which region has the highest contribution to the global ultrasound systems market and why?
- Which players remain at the top of the global ultrasound systems market?
- What opportunities are available for the ultrasound systems market players to expand their production footprint?
- Which segment has the maximum impact on the global ultrasound systems market?
