Veterinary Electrosurgery Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2027

Veterinary Electrosurgery Market: Introduction

Veterinary electrosurgical devices are used for surgical cutting or controlling the bleeding by causing coagulation at the surgical site. Electrosurgery devices such as electrodes, probes, coagulators, and other devices use high-frequency alternating current to perform their respective functions.

There are two type electrosurgeries: electrocautery and high frequency electrosurgery. Electrosurgery instruments are available in two forms: monopolar and bipolar.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market

Increase in pet ownership and growth of the pet industry are driving the global veterinary electrosurgery market during the forecast period. According to the National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) in 2017, around 68% of households own a companion animal or a pet in the U.S.

According to a report published by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the U.S. government spent around US$ 69.5 Bn in 2017 on the pet industry, which includes food, veterinary care, prescription and OTC medications, and other pet services and products

Increase in the number of veterinary practitioners and rise in demand for pet insurance are likely to propel the growth of the global veterinary elctrosurgery market

Pet care cost and lack of awareness about veterinary electrosurgery is restraining the veterinary elctrosurgery market

Request Brochure of Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74153

Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments Segment to Witness High Demand

Based on product, the global veterinary electrosurgery market can be segmented into bipolar electrosurgery instruments, monopolar electrosurgery instruments, and consumables & accessories

Bipolar electrosurgical instruments product segment accounted for the highest share of the global veterinary electrosurgery market in 2018. This segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This dominance of the segment can be ascribed to high adoption rate of these instruments in animal surgeries and price as compared to monopolar electrosurgical instruments.

General Surgery Segment to Witness Significant Growth

In terms of application, the global veterinary electrosurgery market can be divided into general surgery, dental surgery, gynecological & urological surgery, ophthalmic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other applications

General surgery segment generated the highest revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in the number of general surgeries, such as sterilization procedures and soft-tissue surgeries, performed on animals.

Veterinary Hospitals Segment to Dominate Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market

Based on end-user, the global veterinary electrosurgery market can be categorized into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and others

Veterinary hospitals end-user segment dominated the global veterinary electrosurgery market in 2018. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the high adoption rate of veterinary elctrosurgical instruments in veterinary hospitals, increase in demand for these instruments in veterinary hospitals, and rise in the number of surgeries performed in veterinary hospitals.

Request for a Discount on Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=74153

North America to Dominate Global Veterinary Electrosurgery Market

In terms of region, the global veterinary electrosurgery market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global veterinary electrosurgery market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This dominance of the region can be attributed to the growing pet insurance industry and rising veterinary health care expenditure.

Veterinary Elctrosurgery Market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of pets and growing veterinary practices

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com