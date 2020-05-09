20.9% Growth Rate for Software Composition Analysis Market by 2022 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

The Global report titled “Software Composition Analysis Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 153 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Software Composition Analysis Market is expected to grow from US$ 154.0 Million in 2017 to US$ 398.4 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during the forecast period. Software Composition Analysis Market report spread across 153 Pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 69 tables and 46 figures are now available in this research report.

Top Companies profiled in the Software Composition Analysis Market include are Synopsys (US), Sonatype (US), Veracode (US), WhiteHat Security (US), WhiteSource Software(US), Contrast Security (US), Flexera (US), nexB (US), Rogue Wave Software (US), SourceClear (US).

BFSI Companies are expanding their offerings to maintain a competitive edge, save costs, and improve the customer experience with value-added services. A BFSI enterprise’s development team is responsible for producing thousands of application builds per day. These enterprises are relying heavily on open source software technology to increase operational efficiency and avoid proprietary source code vendor lock-ins.

North America is the largest regional segment of the software composition analysis market, due to the presence of a large number of players offering software composition analysis solutions. The region is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as North American organizations are early adopters of software composition analysis solutions and services. Furthermore, organizations have invested significantly in technologies pertaining to software composition analysis to gain a competitive advantage and improve the business operations.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-Level – 60%, D-Level – 25%, and Others – 15%

By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 20%, MEA – 10%, and Latin America –10%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the software composition analysis industry by component (solution and services), organization size, deployment type, vertical, and region

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product launches; mergers and acquisitions; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, in the global market

Target Audience for Software Composition Analysis Market: Cybersecurity vendors, Software composition analysis solution vendors, Application security vendors, Defense organizations, Government agencies, ISVs, Consulting firms, System integrators, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), Information Technology (IT) security agencies.

