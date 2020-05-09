Absorbent and Packing Gauze Surgical Dressings Market Set To Grow According To Forecasts Due To Increasing Prevalence Of Obesity

Wound dressing market is booming worldwide due to modern technologies that are being used in healing the wound. Gauze tapes, sponges, and surgical cotton swabs are some of the fast healing surgical dressings. Absorbent and packing gauze is a cotton fabric of various thread counts and weights, and is widely used in wound dressing. Wound dressing is the process of wound packing in order to prevent microbial infection and spreading of necrosis. Wounds are injuries to tissue such as cuts, scratches, punctured skin and scrapes, and is usually caused by accidents, burns and physical activities such as sports. Absorbent gauze is sometimes recommended to be placed on deep wounds where it promotes healing by preventing abscess formation. Absorbent and packing gauze is supplied in various sizes (lengths and widths) and forms (rolls and folds).

Growth of surgical dressing market

The market for absorbent and packing gauze surgical dressings is expected to grow worldwide owing to factors such as increasing incidences of road accidents and sports related injuries. Globally rising aging population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, the swift healing times brought about by the usage of wound dressings make them useful during emergency care. The rising incidence of wound infections raises the sale of wound dressings, thus having a positive impact on the market.

Development of new and innovative products will also contribute in driving the market growth in coming years. Geographically, North America and Europe are the leading markets for absorbent and packing gauze surgical dressings. In Europe, EU-5 countries (Germany, France, U.K., Italy and Spain) offers immense opportunities to companies operating in the absorbent and packing gauze surgical dressings market. However, over the past few years, Asia-Pacific has been the fastest growing region for absorbent and packing gauze surgical dressings market, mainly due to emerging economies of India, China and Taiwan.

The rising healthcare expenditure and growing awareness amongst patients about the benefits of wound dressings will also stimulate the market for wound dressings in the coming years. On the other hand, factors such as the soaring cost of advanced wound dressings may restrain demand within a number of Asian markets, thus having a negative impact on the overall market.

Surgical dressing: Key players

The market for absorbent and packing gauze surgical dressings is largely fragmented between domestic and multinational companies. In many Asian countries like India and China, local players supply these products at very low prices than multinationals and thus create intense price war among the players. Smith & Nephew Pty Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., Covidien Ltd., UDL Laboratories, Inc. and ConvaTec, Inc. have been identified as the major players operating in the absorbent and packing gauze surgical dressings with a global presence.