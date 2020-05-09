Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market Expected to Grow at 290 Million In Revenue by 2023

A latest published report on Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 126 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market is projected to grow from US$ 270 Million in 2018 to US$ 290 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.41% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

“Based on platform, the UAV segment of the aircraft and marine turbochargers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The UAV segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.The UAV segment has been further classified into tactical UAV, strategic UAV, and special purpose UAV. The market for strategic UAVs is projected to grow during the forecast period due to their increased demand across the globe, owing to their compact and efficient engines.

“Based on component, the compressor segment is projected to lead the aircraft and marine turbochargers market from 2018 to 2023.”

In turbochargers, there are 2 primary components of the compressors, namely, compressor wheels and compressor covers. These components have various other subsystems installed in them that are of critical designs and features. These include diffusers, which are typically designed for installation in the compressor covers. Compressor wheels are extremely expensive. They avert various premature turbocharger component failures in high boost applications in aircraft and ships.

“The North America aircraft and marine turbochargers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The North America aircraft and marine turbochargers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increased demand for aircraft from the region. Commercial airlines in the region are procuring aircraft in large numbers to meet the surging demand for air travel within and outside the region.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by the leading market players across key regions

To understand the structure of the aircraft and marine turbochargers market by identifying its various segments and subsegments

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to 4 key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW), along with their respective key countries

To profile key players in the aircraft and marine turbochargers market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To define, segment, and project the global size of the aircraft and marine turbochargers industry

To analyze the competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and new product launches in the aircraft and marine turbochargers industry

Top Companies profiled in the Aircraft and Marine Turbochargers Market: