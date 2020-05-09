Airport Communication Infrastructure Market Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

Communication infrastructure is the combination of products/equipment, various networking technologies, and network connection required for communication over a longer distance. From a multi-purpose to single-purpose network, communication infrastructure has evolved over the past few years. Airport communication infrastructure has been restructured over a period of time. This modernization has increased the agility and optimized external/internal network related cost.

Airports being gateways to regions or countries, are critical in creating the right impression on the visitors to the country. They also play a vital role in the development of various businesses and growth of infrastructure of the country. Airport communication infrastructure is the basic underlying foundation of an airport system. The associated ground infrastructure along with the existence of airport communication infrastructure is an essential element in regional development.

The global market for airport communication infrastructure is anticipated to grow due to the rising number of airports being constructed in emerging economies. The market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. Modern airports are complex businesses supporting many stakeholders including ground handlers, airport authority, public services, airlines, and tenants. All have different and often challenging needs. The airport communications infrastructure is key to helping airports meet their goals.

Furthermore, the need for modernization of facilities is also resulting in the integration of airport communication infrastructure. These factors are expected to drive the demand for advanced communication infrastructure in airports. However, there are certain factors that are limiting the airport communication infrastructure market to a certain extent. One such factor is that the deployment of new solutions incurs huge expenditure.

The airport communication infrastructure market has been segmented based on component, enterprise size, and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Software segment is further bifurcated into on – premise deployment and cloud deployment. The cloud based deployment segment is projected to expand at a significant pace. This is majorly due to the increase in adoption of cloud-based solutions coupled with increasing scalability offered by these solutions. Services segment is further bifurcated into managed and professional services.

By enterprise size, the global airport communication infrastructure market is segmented into large, and small and medium enterprises (SME’s). Large enterprises are expected to have a prominent share in the global airport communication infrastructure market, due to their rising investments in advanced technologies.

Geographically, the airport communication infrastructure market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the global airport communication infrastructure market. The U.S and Canada are projected to drive the growth of the airport communication infrastructure market in this region due to technological advancements. North America is expected to have a major share in the global airport communication infrastructure market as most of the prominent companies in the market are present in this region.

Asia Pacific-based global airport communication infrastructure providers also have enormous opportunities that are lined up for them over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow significantly on account of the rising adoption of advanced technologies and growing information and technology sector in countries such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the Philippines. Furthermore, rising initiatives taken by the governments of these emerging companies for infrastructure development is further propelling the global airport communication infrastructure market in this region.

Key players in the global airport communication infrastructure market include SITA, Larsen & Toubro, and Cisco Systems. The explosive growth in the number of airport communication infrastructure players coupled with significant developments in technology are expected to take place over the next five years owing to the enormous market size potential. Key players in the market are prominently focusing on introduction of advanced solutions and services in order to strengthen their position in the market.