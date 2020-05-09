Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market 2020 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2025: NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, etc.



Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry was valued at USD 767.8 Million in the year 2018. Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.6% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 10,111 Million

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market describes an in-depth evaluation and professional study on the present and future state of the Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market across the globe, including valuable facts and figures. Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market provides information regarding the emerging opportunities in the market & the market drivers, trends & upcoming technologies that will boost these growth trends. Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market report provides a comprehensive overview including Definitions, Scope, Application, Production and CAGR (%) Comparison, Segmentation by Type, Share, Revenue Status and Outlook, Capacity, Consumption, Market Drivers, Production Status and Outlook and Opportunities, Export, Import, Emerging Markets/Countries Growth Rate. The report presents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. The Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain market report assesses the key regions (countries) promising a huge market share for the forecast period 2020-2025.

Leading Players of Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market:

NVIDIA, IBM, Intel, Xilinx, Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Amazon, SAP, Oracle, Logility, LLamasoft, Inc., ClearMetal, Splice Machine, Cainiao Network (Alibaba), FedEx, Deutsche Post AG DHL,and Other Company Profiles will be provided as per client business requirement.

Key Market Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain:

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry, by Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry, by Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry, by Application

Fleet Management

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Virtual Assistant

Risk Management

Freight Brokerage

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Industry, by End-user Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Consumer-packaged Goods

Food and Beverages

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Region Mainly Focusing:

— Europe Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market (Austria, France, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK),

— Asia-Pacific and Australia Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market (China, South Korea, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan),

— The Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Nigeria),

— Latin America/South America Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market (Brazil and Argentina), — North America Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market (Canada, Mexico, and The USA)

The Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market report concludes with sharing vital report findings with readers. Here on the basis of the study of historical data, the examination of the current scenarios overserved in various markets including regional and domestic and trends recorded, it delivers a forecast of the market. This includes segmental forecast, regional market forecast, market size forecast, consumption forecast.

