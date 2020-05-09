Automotive Adaptive Engine Mounts Market Scope, Trends and Forecast 2027

Automotive adaptive engine mounts is an automotive component that is designed and developed primarily to increase the comfort and ease in longitudinally mounted vehicle engines with high excitation potential and attach the engine to the sub-frame of the vehicle. The prime objective of the automotive adaptive engine mounts is to safeguard the engine against all the probabilities which constitute of road shock and vibration. It optimizes the vibration behavior, particularly at idling speed or too close to idling speed of the vehicle during the event of high excitations.

Automotive Adaptive Engine Mounts Market – Competitive Landscape

In 2017, BWI GROUP presented its new adaptive engine mount technology. The company supplied its second-generation Magneto Rheological (MR) powertrain mounts to Mercedes-AMG E 63 S to augment the control of its 604 BHP bi-turbo V8 engine.

Continental AG

Established in 1871, Continental AG, with headquarters in Hanover, Germany, is a leading company that designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive electronic and mechatronics components to its customers across the globe. The company emphasizes on forming joint ventures and partnerships with pioneering and emerging manufacturers in order to strengthen its position in the powertrain, chassis, and electronics related components market.

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Founded in 1929, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, with headquarters in the Aichi, Japan, is prominent supplier of automotive and general industrial products to major automakers. The company operates through 106 bases located in 23 countries around the world.

BOGE Rubber & Plastics

Established in 1931, BOGE Rubber & Plastics with headquarters in Damme, Germany, specializes in the manufacture of lightweight components and vibration control technology for the automotive industry. The company is among the top three rubber-metal technology manufacturers globally.