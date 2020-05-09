Autonomous Ships Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2027|ABB, ASV Global, Honeywell International, Kongsberg Gruppen

Autonomous ships are the self-driving vessels that operate on the surface of water without any crew present on the ship. They are piloted by means of artificial intelligence and can be unmanned vessels functioning as a type of seafaring drone. They are combined with advanced sensors which give a precise image of the surrounding to the artificial intelligence system of the ship making it to operate accordingly.

The component used in autonomous ships are supported by the services such as IoT, Artificial intelligence (AI) and others which help to follow mission plans, adjust mission execution and sense the environment with the necessary decision logic. Presently, there is a demand for smart and autonomous ships which can reduce the human involvement in the operation. One of the major factors that drive the Autonomous Ships Market share is increase in seaborne trades across the globe.

The Autonomous Ships Market is segmented based on the level of autonomy, ship type, fuel type, channel type and region. On the basis of level of autonomy, the market is divided into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous ships. Depending on the ship type, the market is categorized into commercial ships, defense ships and passenger ships. By fuel type, the market is classified into carbon neutral fuels, liquefied natural gas, electric batteries and heavy fuel oils. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the Autonomous Ships Market include ABB, ASV Global, Honeywell International, Kongsberg Gruppen, Marine Technologies LLC, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce, Ulstein Group ASA and Wartsila.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the Autonomous Ships Market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Level of Autonomy

o Semi-autonomous

o Fully-autonomous

By Ship Type

o Commercial

o Passenger

o Defense

By Fuel Type

o Carbon Neutral fuels

o LNG

o Electric Batteries

o Heavy fuel Oil/Marine Engine Fuel

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– UK

– Germany

– Greece

– Norway

– Denmark

