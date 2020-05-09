Best Analysis for EVTOL Aircraft Market by 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players Like Airbus S.A.S., Bell Textron Inc., Boeing Co, Embraer S.A.

The EVTOL Aircraft market to EVTOL Aircraft sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The EVTOL Aircraft market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) are next-generation aircraft designed for quick transportation and safe-mobility on-demand. The increasing traffic congestion on roads in urban areas has generated the need for these autonomous aircraft. These aircraft are designed to operate with a vertiport system to ensure safe and quick boarding and exit of passengers. The market is, however, at a nascent stage and is expected to grow profoundly in the future.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Airbus S.A.S., Bell Textron Inc., Boeing Co, Embraer S.A., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Karem Aircraft, Inc., Lilium GmbH, Opener, Inc., PIPISTREL d.o.o., Volocopter GmbH

The eVTOL aircraft market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need for quick transportation and the rise in road traffic congestion in urban areas. However, the eVTOL aircraft market may be negatively influenced by challenges such as design complexities and social acceptance. On the other hand, increasing number of eVTOL aircraft pilots are expected to showcase significant opportunities for the eVTOL aircraft market in the coming years.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Airbus S.A.S., Bell Textron Inc., Boeing Co, Embraer S.A., Guangzhou EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Karem Aircraft, Inc., Lilium GmbH, Opener, Inc., PIPISTREL d.o.o., Volocopter GmbH

The global eVTOL aircraft market is segmented on the basis of lift technology, propulsion type, operation mode, and application. By lift technology, the market is segmented as multirotor, lift plus cruise, vectored thrust, and others. Based on propulsion type, the market is segmented as military, commercial, and cargo. On the basis of the operation mode, the market is segmented as piloted and optionally piloted. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as military, commercial, and cargo.

The eVTOL aircraft market is segmented based on lift technology, propulsion type, operation mode, and application. The report covers forecasts for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM).

