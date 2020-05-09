Boswellia Extract Market Rapid Growth By 2026 Made Available By Top Research Firm

Boswellia is an Indian herbal product available abundantly in the country, mainly around the forests of Western and Central India. This specific botanical plant is known as Indian Olibanum. Other types of Boswellia trees include Boswellia carteri and Boswellia Sacra, which grow in regions of North Africa and Oman (Middle East). Remarkably, Boswellia appears to be non-toxic and has a history of usage in the pharmaceutical industry. Boswellia extract, also known as Shalaki extract, is derived from the Boswellia tree and made into a very fine powder and transformed into a liquid.

Boswellia extract (Boswellia Serrata Extract), also commonly known as Frankincense oil, is a resin obtained from the botanical plant Boswellia Serrata. Attributing to the natural health benefits of Boswellia extract as a herbal remedy, its adoption is increasing the pharmaceutical industry and companies are producing various types of products from Boswellia extract.

Global Boswellia Extract Market: Some of the key Players include Alchem International, Arjuna Natural, Venkatesh Natural Extract Pvt Ltd., Now Foods, Alps Pure, Ambe NS Agro Product Private Limited, Herbal Creations, Jayshree Nath Herbals, Sanat, S.A. Hernal BioActives LLP, Marven Bio Chem, Manus Aktteva BioPharma LLP, and Sydler India, among others. Currently manufacturers are focusing on launching Boswellia extract based products and are investing significantly more in research to develop new product ranges to expand their customer base and enhance their regional presence.

Boswellia extract finds applications in many industries such as food, beverage, cosmetics, spa treatment and aromatherapy. Most of the new products released in the market over the past two years were for pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. The medicinal properties of Boswellia extract are presently widely recognized for its antimicrobial activity and treatment for cancerous diseases. Although there is a very limited market for Boswellia extract in the western world currently, traces have been seen its uses in India and Asia for decades. Attributing to the multiple health and medicinal benefits it offers, Boswellia extract is becoming popular amongst health-conscious consumers and pharmaceutical manufacturers.