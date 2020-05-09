Dental Crowns and Bridges Market – Trends, Type, Key Segmentation, Analysis Growth and Forecast to 2025

Global Dental Crowns and Bridges Market: Snapshot

Technology is revolutionizing how dentists perform their work, as now lasers are available to repair teeth along with computer-assisted design and manufacturing of implants, crowns, and bridges. With these advancements, the horizon of the global dental crowns and bridges market has expanded considerably in the recent past and several leading companies are enriching their product range in order to gain ground over their competitors.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=15

For instance, Dentsply Sirona, one of the leading vendor of prosthetic material solutions for the dental professionals and owns some of the leading brands in fixed crown and bridge, is focusing on product leadership for fixed and removable open material platform solutions such as the Celtra Duo ceramic block. This unique tooth-colored Celtra Duo ceramic block provides a powerful solution to the dentists to offer chairside milled crown solutions to the patients. On the other hand, 3M ESPE offers complete computer-aided solutions to the manufactures of crown and bridge, under the umbrella of the Lava brand. Lava all-ceramic system from 3M ESPE is based on latest digital technology and is built with enhanced materials in order to produce restorations of high quality for the patients. Backed by the percision and speed of CAD/CAM technology, Lava all-cetamic system creates all-ceramic crown and bridge substructures with zirconia, which is a fracture-resistant ceramic material that is extremely strong and stable. Another prominent company in the global dental crowns and bridges market, Zimmer-Biomet, supply CAD software that can be easily integrated in the laboratory, and helps in anatomically reducing the frameworks to be constructed. The range of indications to be realized comprises inlays, onlays, veneers, individual crowns, and bridges with several links.

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market: Brief Overview

Dental crowns and bridges are fixed prosthetic devices used in dental restoration. These devices are fixed on the damaged tooth using dental cement and aid in improving the strength as well as appearance of the tooth. A crown is a dental restoration device, which completely caps a damaged tooth or dental implant, while a bridge is used to fill in the missing tooth by attaching a dental implant or by fixing an artificial tooth permanently.

Improved awareness regarding cosmetic dentistry, the introduction of advanced technologies such as computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and an increase in the life expectancy of individuals across the globe are the major factors driving the market for dental crowns and bridges.

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market: Trends and Opportunities

Crowns protect the latent tooth from getting damaged and once the process of crown fixing is completed, it allows the tooth to function normally once again. On the basis of type of material used to construct a crown or a bridge, the global market for dental crowns and bridges can be segmented into two: ceramic and ceramic fused with metal. Ceramic crowns have been gaining much traction owing to the fact that people today focus a lot on aesthetic appeal when it comes to oral hygiene. However, the market for ceramic dental crowns is projected to grow at a CAGR greater than ceramic fused with metal crowns due to an increase in the adoption of ceramics, rising metal prices, and advancement in bonding techniques.

Ceramic crowns are available in two forms: conventional and ceramic CAD/CAM. Conventional ceramic crowns and bridges use porcelain as a material for the construction of teeth. A decrease in the popularity of conventional ceramic crowns can be attributed to their lower resistance to fracture, rough appearance, and difficulty in adjusting or polishing once fitted.

Technological advancements have made it possible to design prosthetic elements and produce them with the help of computer-aided design and manufacturing units. CAD/CAM enables the use of materials that cannot be used with traditional dental processing techniques. The adoption of CAD/CAM technologies has surged of late thanks to benefits such as a reduction in design and production time and high precision in custom-made prosthetic elements. The expansion cosmetic dentistry has resulted in a high demand for CAD/CAM products and this will, in turn, minimize the demand for conventional crowns and bridges.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=15

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global dental crowns and bridges market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S. and Canada and rising awareness regarding the same have increasingly supported the dental crown and bridges market in North America, making the region one of the prominent markets during the forecast period. The American Dental Association (ADA) strongly supports direct reimbursement and has proven to be one of the most cost-effective ways of providing a dental plan for employees. The plan allows employees to choose their dentist of their liking and need without compromising on the quality of service or treatment.

It has been observed that oral health in some of the developing nations of Asia Pacific and RoW is in poor condition compared to developed economies around the world. This can be attributed to the apathy of the general public toward dental hygiene and healthcare. However, ongoing efforts to spread dental education and awareness among the people is anticipated to gradually lift the limitations in these regional segments, offering immense scope for players in the dental crowns and bridges market in the near future.

Dental Crowns and Bridges Market: Players mentioned in the report

3M ESPE, Inc., Biomet 3i, Straumann, BioHorizons, Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply International, Nobel Biocare Holdings, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and Zimmer Dental, Inc. are some of the key players contributing to the global dental crowns and bridges market.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/dental-crowns-and-bridges-market

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050