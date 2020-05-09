Carotenoids Market – Research Reveals the Influences for Future Industry Growth till 2027

The demand within the global carotenoids market is expected to escalate to new heights. Advancements in the field of botany have played a crucial role in driving demand within the global carotenoids market. Furthermore, the study of photosynthetic reactions in plants also involves the use of carotenoids. Despite being an inherent part of plants, the use of carotenoids for improvement of human health is also a notable trend.

The health benefits of carotenoids have played a vital role in driving market demand. The health of plants largely depends on the presence of important pigments, including carotenoids. Furthermore, use of carotenoids to impart hues to fruits and vegetables is also an important consideration from the perspective of market growth. The ability of carotenoids to absorb light has generated tremendous interest amongst biological researchers. Furthermore, improvements in botanical studies are also the backdrop of growth within the global market.

A report published by Transparency Market Research on the global carotenoids market predicts that this market would expand at a sluggish CAGR of 4% over the period between 2018 and 2027. The steady growth rate of the market can be attributed to the challenging procurement of carotenoids. However, the use of these pigments in treatment of diseases has remained at the forefront of market growth.