China Smart Cities Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 59.9 Billion by 2023” in New Research

The China Smart Cities Market is projected to reach US$ 59.9 Billion by 2023 from US$ 30.4 Billion in 2018, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This report spread across 163 pages, profiling 09 companies and supported with 15 tables and 47 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the China Smart Cities Market include are Advantech (China), Kontron (Germany), CRRC (China), Hollysys (China), Nari Technology (China), China Railway Electrification Engineering Group (China), Hikvision (China), Dahua Technology (China), Seavo Technology (China).

The Government of China is supporting policies under the “Made in China 2025” initiative to assist industrial R&D and strive for Fifth Generation (5G) commercialization by 2020.The country is more intended toward implementing the 5G technology for a multitude of life-transforming applications, such as 3D video to immersive media, autonomous vehicles, and the enablement of smart cities with ultra-high data rates, enhanced capacity, and reduced latency. China is expecting to reach576 million 5G connections by 2025, which covers almost 40% of the 5G connections globally.

Another technology, i.e., cloud computing, is able to fulfill the need for rapid processing of massive data required during the construction of smart cities. It improves the computing capabilities and storage use by leveraging virtual technologies to perform dynamic allocation of computing requests. Cloud computing offers complete cyber security by monitoring and protecting the stored data. This technology is widely used across various sectors in smart cities, specifically in healthcare, insurance, and government.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2: 55%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 45%, Directors: 36%, and Others:19%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in terms of key market developments, product portfolios, and financials

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze market opportunities for the stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the smart cities market in China by smart transportation, smart infrastructure, and video

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, product developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and business expansions in the smart cities market in China

Competitive Landscape of China Smart Cities Market:

1 Smart City Ecosystem

2 Smart City Vendor Ecosystem

2.1 Vendor Market Assessment

2.2 Key Vendors Important Partnerships/Investments

2.3 Smart Transportation Ecosystem

2.4 Smart Infrastructure Ecosystem

2.5 Video Ecosystem

3 Growth Strategy

