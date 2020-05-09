Cocaine Dependence Treatment Market Highly Favorable To The Growth Rate By 2014 To 2020

Cocaine is a psychoactive substance that affects the brain and also suppresses appetite. The substance is abused in different ways, such as by smoking, snorting or injecting. The U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse’s (NIDA) estimates reveal that in 2007, 13% of all people admitted to drug abuse treatment programs in the U.S. were cocaine abusers. Of all trafficked illegal drugs globally, cocaine ranks second. This has necessitated the introduction of several cocaine dependence medications and treatments, consequently giving rise to a multimillion-dollar cocaine dependence treatment market.

The report on the cocaine dependence treatment market focuses on these historical aspects to evaluate the profitability and value of various medications and treatments used for reducing cocaine dependence. The report segments the cocaine dependence treatment market on the basis of medication type and treatment type and further provides market values and projected growth rates for the same.

Companies that are most active participants in the cocaine addiction treatment market are profiled in detail to assess their financial standing, current and planned product pipelines, and strategic developments. The bulk of research efforts are based on primary research, with supplementary information obtained through secondary research.

Overview of the Cocaine Dependence Treatment Market

Cocaine is derived from the coca plant’s leaves. The substance is a triple reuptake inhibitor (TRI), which means it can act as an anesthetic when consumed in low doses. However, as a substance of abuse cocaine and crack cocaine costs millions of dollars to public health agencies and this makes the cocaine dependence treatment market a highly remunerative one. With millions of cocaine addicts globally, the need for dependence treatment and medication does subsequently arise. NIDA projects that global market size of first-in-class cocaine dependence treatments stands at USD 1.2 billion.

The report studies the following cocaine dependence medication: Gabapentin, Vigabatrin, Baclofen, Vigabatrin, Nocaine, Propanolol, N-acetylcysteine (NAC), Modafinil, and Disulfiram. Besides medication, the market currently offers an array of cocaine dependence treatment options, such as: Withdrawal treatment and detox centers, intensive outpatient rehab, inpatient cocaine rehab, addiction counseling and aftercare, and intensive outpatient rehab.

The report identifies North America as the largest cocaine dependence treatment market in the world given the presence of a large number of cocaine users in the region. Although more cocaine addicts are now being reported from developing countries, the bulk of the substance continues to be consumed by people in the two major traditional markets of North America and Europe. The developing regions of Central America, South America and the Caribbean are the largest emerging markets for cocaine dependence treatments. Collectively, these regions are estimated to have about 3 million cocaine users. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) estimates that in 2008, 6.2 million people in North America used cocaine. This number stood at about 5 million people in Europe (EU and EFTA nations) in the same year. The estimated cocaine users in the regions of Africa and Asia are far lower in comparison to the aforesaid regions.

Because the health effects of cocaine abuse can be so severe, the demand for effective cocaine de-addiction therapeutics carries the potential to develop into a highly lucrative market. At the same time, a high level of awareness relating to cocaine dependence treatments will bode well for the market. The lack of standardized treatments for cocaine dependence creates a white space in the market that can be profitably filled.

Another emerging opportunity presents itself in the form of cocaine dependence treatment vaccines. But the rigid regulatory approval process and high degree of competition could be barriers to both entry and growth.

Companies Mentioned in the Cocaine Dependence Treatment Market Report

The report studies the following companies engaged in the cocaine addiction and dependence treatment market: Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc., Lannett Company, Inc., Savant HWP, Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are: