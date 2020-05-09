Cold Chain Logistics Market by Excellent Opportunities and Statistics Forecasts Up To 2027|United Parcel Service of America

Cold chain logistics is a temperature-controlled supply chain that is an uninterrupted chain of distribution and storage activity in which a given temperature is maintained throughout the chain. This type of logistics is used to ensure and extend the life of the goods and products such as seafood, frozen food, agriculture produce, chemicals, photographic film, pharmaceutical drugs and others. Monitoring, storage and transportation are the important factors in cold chain to prevent degradation in the quality of shipments. Cold chain logistics solutions are anticipated to witness significant adoption over the years, owing to rise in their need in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market is segment based on business type, end-use industry, product, technology and country. Business type is bifurcated into cold storage and cold storage transportation. Cold storage is further segmented into refrigerated warehouse and automated warehouse. Cold chain transportation is subdivided into roadways, railways, waterways and airways. Depending on end-use industry, the market is categorized into fruits & vegetables; bakery & confectionary; dairy & frozen desserts; meat, fish, & sea food; drugs & pharmaceuticals; and others. On the basis of product, it is classified as refrigerators and air conditioning. By technology, it is segregated into air blown and eutectic. Country wise, the market is analyzed across Japan, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and rest of Asia-Pacific.

The key players analyzed in the Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market include United Parcel Service of America, Inc., OOCL Logistics Limited, JWD InfoLogistics Public Company Limited, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., SCG Logistics Management Company Limited, X2 Logistics Networks (X2 Group), AIT Worldwide Logistics, Inc., CWT Pte. Limited (CWT International Limited), SF Express, CJ Rokin Logistics and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the Asia-Pacific cold chain logistics market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Business Type

o Cold Storage

o Cold Chain Transport

By End user industry

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Bakery & Confectionary

o Dairy & Frozen Desserts

o Meat, Fish & Sea Food

o Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

By Product

o Refrigerators

o Air Conditioning

By Technology

o Air Blown

o EUTECTIC

