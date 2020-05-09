Collets Market Boosting the Automation Industry Worldwide | Rego-Fix Ag, Helmut Diebold GmbH & Co, MariTool

A collet is a holding gadget or a device which is a subtype of chuck and is used to keep a tool or object firmly in place. Collets have an external sleeve and the inner surface is generally cylindrical and the outer surface is conical in shape. They are used in boring, and in drilling industries.

Growth in infrastructure (roads, railway, and energy) in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia is expected to boost the collets market since collets are required during the manufacturing of gears, rotors, transmission components, and bearings. Increasing drilling activity is also expected to fuel the market over the forecast period. Demand for collets will continue to rise as they help to reduce the assembly cycle time and cost during the processing time. Growing manufacturing and heavy metal industry is one of the major factors driving the collets market.

Manufacturing industry uses collets which are extensively used in drillers, CNC machines, and lathe machines. Increasing growth of OME and manufacturing industries across the globe is anticipated to impact the global collets market during the forecast period. However, operators who deal with collets must be trained and skilled to prevent the chances of accidents in this industry. Lack of skilled workforce is hampering the growth of the collets market. High cost of installation and maintenance of collets is also expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Besides, availability of substitutes such as laser cutting technology is hampering the market. Automotive manufacturers are shifting toward fiber lasers as it minimizes the cost and maximizes the efficiency. Increasing adoption of laser cutting technology is expected to be a major challenge for the growth of the collets market.

The collets market can be segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end-user, and geography. On the basis of type, the global collets market is segmented into pull back and push out. Based on product, the market is segmented into ER8A, ER11A, ER11AA, and ER16A. In terms of application, the market is categorized into commercial and residential. End-users can be segmented into common components fixing and boring/milling/drilling. Capacity expansion and of many end-user manufacturers across the globe cater to the demand of collets market.

In terms of geography, the collets market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to rising real estate industry and developing infrastructure activities. In the last few decades, the region witnessed rising demand for residential and non- residential buildings due to growing urbanization and industrialization which is expected to fuel the growth of the collets market during the forecast period.