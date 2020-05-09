Connected Agriculture Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 19.3% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 4.3 Billion

A latest published report on “Connected Agriculture Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 134 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Connected Agriculture Market is expected to grow from US$ 1.8 Billion in 2018 to US$ 4.3 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.3% during the forecast period.

Communication through mobile phones is considered very important in enhancing farmers’ access to understand agricultural market situation better. Nowadays, mobile phone and internet have generated an opportunity for the farmers and growers specially to get real-time information about their farms and manage all farming activities.

Technological advancements and growing focus to follow modern farming practices have made farmers and growers implement connected agriculture solution. Farmers in different regions lack technical knowledge or do not have efficient farming tools to interpret and analyze the data required for effective decision-making. This has created opportunities for vendors to provide integration and implementation services to farmers and help them improve their limited knowledge by fulfilling a technological gap.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type: Tier 1 – 38%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level – 40%, D-level – 35%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC– 20%, MEA – 5%,and Latin America– 5%

Study Objectives:

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in each microsegment

To forecast the market size of 5 main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the market

To define, describe, and forecast the connected agriculture market by component (solution, platforms, and services), application, and region

by component (solution, platforms, and services), application, and region To analyze the competitive developments, such as agreements, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions, in the connected agriculture industry

Top Companies profiled in the Connected Agriculture Market include are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AT&T (US), Deere & Company (US), SAP SE (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Iteris (US), Trimble (US), SMAG (France), Ag Leader Technology (US), Decisive Farming (Canada), Gamaya (Switzerland), SatSure (UK).

