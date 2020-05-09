Data Centre Colocation Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Equinix, China Unicom, China Telecom Corporation, CenturyLink, NTT Communications, CyrusOne, Teraco Data Environments, Telehouse (KDDI)

Global Data Centre Colocation Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Data center Colocation is a service provided by a company, including a Shared secure space for the enterprise to store hardware related to data storage.

This report studies the Data Centre Colocation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Centre Colocation market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Centre Colocation.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Equinix, China Unicom, China Telecom Corporation, CenturyLink, NTT Communications, CyrusOne, Teraco Data Environments, Telehouse (KDDI), Digital Realty Trust (DuPont Fabros Technology), Global Switch Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Financial Institutions

IT and Telecom

Government and Defence

Other

Table of Content:

1 Data Centre Colocation Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Equinix

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Data Centre Colocation Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Equinix Data Centre Colocation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 China Unicom

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Data Centre Colocation Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 China Unicom Data Centre Colocation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 China Telecom Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Data Centre Colocation Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 China Telecom Corporation Data Centre Colocation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 CenturyLink

3 Global Data Centre Colocation Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Data Centre Colocation Market Size by Regions

5 North America Data Centre Colocation Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Data Centre Colocation Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Data Centre Colocation Revenue by Countries

8 South America Data Centre Colocation Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Centre Colocation by Countries

10 Global Data Centre Colocation Market Segment by Type

11 Global Data Centre Colocation Market Segment by Application

12 Global Data Centre Colocation Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

