Data Management as a Service Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Digital data is growing exponentially in the current market. IoT proliferation is generating volume of digital information at an exponential rate. The data universe has seen this tremendous growth in the last few years. In fact, over 80% to 90% of digital data present in the current market was created in the last two years. With data rise, the number of data breaches have gone up. For instance, Yahoo Inc., experienced data breach in 2013-2014, leading to the loss of 3 billion user account data base. Friend Finder Networks Inc., an American internet company lost the database of its 412.2 million users in its 2016 data breach episode. Similarly, eBay, Equifax, and Heartland Payment Systems have witnessed data theft. Thus, rise of data necessities secure data management and data operations, in turn creating demand for data management vendors in the end-use market. Data management is an administrative process and comprises data storage, data acquisition, validation, protection, and processing required data to ensure the accessibility, reliability, and timeliness of the data.

Cloud platform adoption, next generation data center evolution, and cost effective and flexible data management solutions are creating demand traction for data management as a service. It is anticipated that rising trend of cloud adoption would drive the data management as a service market over the years. Rising data breaches across the globe is necessitating the modernization of existing enterprise infrastructure. Thus, enterprise data management infrastructure modernization across the world is set to boost the global data management as a service market in the near future. However, lack of complete data security assurance and misuse of collected data are factors obstructing data management as a service market growth in international and domestic markets. Further, security and reliability concerns such as cyber-attacks are expected to slow down the adoption of data management as a service, thus reducing the CAGR growth of the market globally. Rising number of enterprises and their migration from on premise to cloud is creating lucrative market opportunity for data management as a service vendors across the world, and predominantly in the Asia Pacific market.

The global data management as a service market is broadly classified by component, solution, deployment, service model, and application. The market is further analyzed by geographic region. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and service. On the basis of deployment, the market is further categorized as on premise and cloud. Additionally, the cloud segment is cross segmented as private and public cloud. On the basis of service model, the market is categorized into software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). On the basis of end-use industry, the global data management as a service market is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, healthcare, media and entertainment among others. Application segment of the global data management as a service market is again categorized as data archiving, backup, management, and data migration and immigration.

Based on geographic region, the global data management as a service market is categorized as North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). The data management as a service market in North America includes the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe includes market analysis across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes market analysis across GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the South America data management as a service market is analyzed among Brazil and Rest of South America.

Some of the major players in the global data management as a service market who provide advanced and scalable solutions in domestic and international markets include Druva, Siemens AG, Frontier Technology Limited, Hewlett-Packard Company, Informatica Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Hitachi Data System, Fujitsu Ltd., EMC Corporation, and NETAPP, Inc.