Dental Wound Dressings Market Scrutinized In New Research

Surgery in oral cavity can cause trauma to surrounding tissues and can create a wound which requires a long time to heal. Bleeding is one of the expected consequences of surgery. Bleeding after the extraction of a tooth or a dent alveolar surgery can be usually self-limiting. Some of the surgical materials are anticoagulants and are useful in achieving hemostasis when controlling the bleeding is not possible. Mainly primary closure of the wound is more used than secondary healing.

However, primary closure is not feasible every time a surgery is done. Oral tissues such as the attached gingivae and mucosa of hard palate are tightly bound to the underlying bone and it cannot be easily mobilized for providing primary closure. In case of surgery of lower wisdom tooth, if there is increased swelling and postoperative pain, mucoperiosteal flap primary closure is preferred over secondary healing and flap repositioning. Hence, dressing material is being advocated and used for wounds in the mouth to reduce postoperative pain, prevent any type of infection, and promote healing. Dental wound dressing can have detrimental effects on oral tissues. Nerve damage, toxicity, and local tissue reactions are reported with dental wound dressings. It is therefore necessary to know about the constituents of dental wound dressing materials along with their uses and potential adverse reactions. Dental wound dressing performs three major functions: helps in protecting wounds, prevents infection, and maintains optimal moisture.

Based on type of dressing, the dental wound dressings market can be segmented into oxidized regenerated cellulose, whitehead’s varnish, carnoy’s solution, bismuth iodoform paraffin paste, zinc oxide-based dressings, alvogyl, and collagen. Oxidized regenerated cellulose is primarily used as a hemostatic agent, which works by chemically interacting with the blood. Whitehead varnish contains ether, iodoform, and turpentine which together make varnish antiseptic. Carnoy’s solution used as tanning agent is prepared from ferric sulfate, acetic acid, and chloroform. Bismuth iodoform paraffin paste is a combination of iodoform and bismuth along with paraffin. Zinc oxide is combined with different materials forming a cement or paste, which is then used to cover the extraction socket or gingival tissue. Alvogyl used for treatment of alveolar osteitis contains iodoform, butamben, and eugenol as active ingredients.

Increasing demand for pain free dental treatment by patients is one of the major drivers of the dental wound dressings market. Another factor driving the market is the increasing number of dental surgeries due to unhealthy eating habits such as confectionaries and junk food. Less care given to teeth and their hygiene due to the busy lifestyle in cities is another factor driving the market. However, high cost of dental surgeries is a major restraint of the market. More advanced and chemical free dental wound healing material that removes discomfort of the patients provides significant opportunity in the market.

Geographically, the dental wound dressings market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest share of the dental wound dressings market owing to rise in unhealthy eating which causes damage to teeth. Europe is the second largest market for dental wound dressings due to the aging population who suffer from dental problems. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to the increasing adoption of western junk food eating habits which makes people in the region susceptible to various dental problems.

Key players in the dental wound dressings market include Sabra Dental, Collagen Matrix, Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Novabone, and Kerr Dental.