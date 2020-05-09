E-Scrap Recycling Market Witness Highest Growth in near Future | Leading Key Players are DOWA HOLDINGS, Ecoreco, Electronic Recyclers International, Enviro-Hub Holdings, Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP)

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, January 10,2020 –

The high penetration of electronic goods and appliances in the consumer sector has created the need for the efficient disposal of these devices post usage. The strict regulations concerning safe disposable and favorable policies for e-scrap recycling management are some factors contributing to the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. Additionally, developed countries often ship their e-waste to the developing countries providing employment opportunities to its people.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd, 2. Ecoreco Ltd., 3. Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI), 4. Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., 5. Global Electric Electronic Processing (GEEP), 6. JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation, 7. Sims Metal Management Limited, 8. Stena Metall AB, 9. Tetronics Limited, 10. Umicore

Get sample copy of “E-Scrap Recycling Market” at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00021900

What is the Dynamics of E-Scrap Recycling Market?

The e-scrap recycling market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for regulated waste disposal systems. Increasing penetration of electronic devices is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the high cost of recycling may hamper the growth of the e-scrap recycling market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing initiatives by electronics manufacturers for sustainable development create lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of E-Scrap Recycling Market?

The “Global E-Scrap Recycling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of e-scrap recycling market with detailed market segmentation by product type, processed material, and geography. The global e-scrap recycling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading e-scrap recycling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global e-scrap recycling market is segmented on the basis of product type and processed material. Based on product type, the market is segmented as IT and telecom equipment, small household appliances, large white goods, and others. On the basis of the processed material, the market is segmented as metal, glass, plastic, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of E-Scrap Recycling Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global e-scrap recycling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The e-scrap recycling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Have any query? Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00021900

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.