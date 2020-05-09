Electric Parking Brake Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2018 – 2027

The global Electric Parking Brake Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Electric Parking Brake Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Electric Parking Brake Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Electric Parking Brake across various industries.

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Electric Parking Brake market from a global as well as local viewpoint. The electric parking brake grips the automobile on the ground road or hill road and widely utilized for emergency stops. Electric parking brake has very few number of components and can be actuates with the help of button, thus creating more space in the automobile cabin. Electric parking brake can be accommodated into in any type of vehicle with different size and power capacity. Increased consumer inclination towards traveling safety, comfort, convenience and stability in the vehicles has up surged the demand for electric parking brake. The main benefit of utilizing electric parking brake is that, it has electronic control unit, which can be assimilated with the other vehicle system to empower advanced functioning.

The Electric Parking Brake market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of type,

Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System

Cable-Pull System

On the basis of component,

Electronic Control Unit

Actuator

Switch

On the basis of vehicle type,

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of sales channel,

OEM

Aftermarket

Prominent Electric Parking Brake market players covered in the report contain:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DURA Automotive Systems, TBK Co., Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Küster Holding GmbH, Mando-Hella Electronics Corp., Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Wuhu Bethel Automotive Safety Systems Co., Ltd.

