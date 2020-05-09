Gangway Ladder Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018 – 2026

Gangway ladder is a portable ladder of a vessel deck that is attached to the side of a ship to allow access to a small boat or pier. A gangway ladder provides access to the vessel’s deck for shore personnel, cargo crew, and seafarers. These are required by crewmen to perform safe practices. Gangway ladders are available in the form of a portable device rather than a permanent fixture for ease of movement of crewmen.

Gangway ladders are generally constructed with lightweight metal that has ability to support two persons at a time. These are designed as multi-flight or single-flight. It is supported by steel chains from the lower suspension point to perform safety operations. Gangway ladders are popular among end-users to enable persons to embark and disembark safely. Increase in usage of gangway ladders is expected to fuel the sales of the product in the coming years.

Major drivers of the global gangway ladder market include growth in the marine industry across the globe, and increase in the number of oil exploration projects. Additionally, regional bodies investing huge amounts on coastal port infrastructure to boost trade across the globe is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. However, the risk associated with gangway ladders that may cause injury to individuals while performing a task, and cost of the ladder are the major restraints of the global gangway ladder market. Development of new and innovative products targeting new marine projects, and shipbuilding manufacturers are expected to create significant opportunities for the market.

The global gangway ladder market can be segmented based on type, product, structure, application, material, users, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into vertical stowing, horizontal stowing, and turn-over stowing. Vertical stowing is sub-segmented into torque tube ladder system, pilot platform ladder system, pilot access ladder system, and telescopic ladder system. Horizontal stowing is sub-segmented into side rolling trackway ladder system and pilot platform ladder system.

Based on product, the market is segregated into self-stowing accommodation ladder, fully self-stowing accommodation ladder, vertical stowing telescoping ladder, portable gangway ladder, and others. Based on structure, the market is segregated into truss and beam. Based on application, the gangway ladder market can be segregated into domestic and industrial. Based on material, the market can be classified into aluminum, steel, and others. In terms of users, the global gangway ladder market is segregated into ports, ships, vessels, barges, oil refineries, and others.