Growing Infrastructure Development Projects in Asia-Pacific to Fuel Growth of the Microwave Oven Market 2017 -2022

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market: Trends and Opportunities

Boosting the growth of the global aerospace data recorder market is the pressing need for real-time information exchange during flight. Aerospace data recorders aka flight recorders are electronic devices that are mostly used to carry out investigations of aircrafts. Cockpit voice recorders and flight data recorders are the most common aerospace data recorders. The data transmitted between the cockpit and aircraft is crucial during an investigation, and due to this, real-time data transmission systems are being deployed in commercial as well as military aircrafts. The demand to serve the aerospace industry is driving the growth of aerospace data recorder market.

One of the key growth challenges to the aerospace data recorder market is the high price factor of next-gen flight recorders. With the exponential growth of the aerospace industry globally, aircraft component manufacturers are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to gather accurate information from an aircraft. Manufacturers of aerospace data recorders are employing sophisticated electronics and sensors, which in turn is upping the price of the final product. This is negatively impacting the demand for aerospace data recorders to some extent.

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market: Geographical Analysis

The worldwide market for aerospace data recorder currently witnesses the supremacy of North America holding the leading market share. Serving to boost the growth of North America aerospace data recorder market is proliferation of commercial airlines and rising volume of air traffic in the past couple of years. This has necessitated deployment of modern equipment that helps in investigation in the event of an untoward eventuality. The U.S. is pumping in vast amounts of money for the modernization of conventional systems deployed in defense aircrafts. Manufacturers are thus developing robust technologies to serve the demand of the Department of Defense in the U.S.

Europe is the second-leading market for aerospace data recorders and could secure its position over the forecast period. The proliferation of commercial flights and efforts for the modernization of commercial and defense aircrafts are key factors behind the growth of Europe aerospace data recorders market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a lucrative market for aerospace data recorders owing to the rising volume of air traffic in countries such as China and India.

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market: Competitive Analysis

The global aerospace data recorder market includes key companies such as Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., SLN Technologies, Leonardo DRS, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, AstroNova Inc., L-3 Technologies Inc., Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, and RUAG Group.

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market, by Component

Cockpit Voice Recorder

Flight Data Recorder

Quick Access Recorder

Data Logger

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market, by Application

Commercial

Defense

Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market, by Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe U.K Germany Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



