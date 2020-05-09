In-depth Report on Armored Vehicles Market Insights 2020 to 2027 | BAE Systems PLC, CNH Industrial N.V., General Dynamics Corporation

The Armored Vehicles market to Armored Vehicles sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Armored Vehicles market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Armored vehicles are armed combat vehicles protected by armor, which combine operational mobility with offensive and defensive capabilities. These vehicles can be wheeled or tracked. The rising adoption of crewless combat ground vehicles by defense sectors in different countries is expected to bolster the demand for armored vehicles in the future.

Leading companies profiled in the report include BAE Systems PLC, CNH Industrial N.V., General Dynamics Corporation, IMI Systems Ltd., Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Oshkosh Corporation, Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Textron Systems Corporation

The growth of the armored vehicles market is attributed to driving factors such as robust demand for these vehicles in developing countries due to increased defense budgets. Also, asymmetric warfare across the globe is further expected to augment the market growth. However, the absence of major original equipment manufacturers in some regions may hinder market growth. On the other hand, military modernization programs are likely to showcase significant opportunities for the players operating in the armored vehicles market during the forecast period.

The global armored vehicles market is segmented on the basis of type, mobility, and component. Based on type, the market is segmented as combat vehicles, combat support vehicles, and unmanned armored ground vehicles. On the basis of the mobility, the market is segmented as wheeled and tracked. The market on the basis of the component is classified as navigation systems, armaments, drive systems, engines, power systems, and others.

The Armored Vehicles market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

