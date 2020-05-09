Industrial Ethernet Cables Market To 2027 Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors

Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Introduction

Ethernet cable is a type of network cable, for use in local area networks (LANs). This cable system connects and transmits broadband signals between router, modem, and other wired internet enabled devices.

Ethernet cables offer numerous benefits including high speed, guaranteed bandwidth to every connected device, and lower latency, along with higher security and reliability for data as compared to other networking technologies.

Demand for Ethernet cable is expected to increase among users owing to these benefits, thereby driving the growth of the market.

In addition, technological advancement in the Ethernet cables enhances the speed of the internet. Increase in demand for Power over Ethernet (POE) technology is anticipated to create ample growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Dynamics

Industrial Ethernet offers several benefits including advances in speed, reliability, and bandwidth. Demand for industrial Ethernet is thus expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

In addition, many organizations can have a definite control over the networked manufacturing equipment with the help of industrial Ethernet. Hence, growing awareness regarding the benefits of industrial Ethernet cables is expected to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

However, growing adoption of wireless communication protocols among several end-user industries owing to its numerous advantages including cost effective maintenance and lower repairing costs is projected to restrict the demand for industrial Ethernet cables.

Currently, wireless communication protocols occupy around 8% of the global communication network market. Hence, increased preference for wireless communication is expected to hinder the growth of the industrial Ethernet cables market in the near future.

Industrial Ethernet Cables Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on protocol, the global industrial Ethernet cables market can be divided into EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP/IP, EtherCAT, PROFINET, POWERLINK, and others

In terms of end-user, the global market can be segmented into discrete industry and process industry

The discrete industry segment accounted for a leading share of the global industrial Ethernet cables market in 2018

The segment is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period and gain higher market share by 2027

Europe and MEA (EMEA) to Lead Global Market for Industrial Ethernet Cables

In terms of region, the global industrial Ethernet cables market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Europe and MEA (EMEA) are likely to witness the maximum demand for industrial Ethernet cables from 2019 to 2027, followed by North America and Asia Pacific

EMEA is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market

The global industrial Ethernet cables market was moderately fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Belden Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

Prysmian Group

Global Industrial Ethernet Cables Market: Research Scope

Industrial Ethernet Cables Market, by Protocol