LED Chip and Module Market Insights Global Business Demand, Size, Type, Share Growth Rate 5.0%and Expected Reach 56520 million US$ by Forecast 2020-2026

The latest market research report Published by ReportsnReports provides the LED Chip and Module Market analysis, Growing Business and Market Opportunity, competitive landscape, covering multiple market segments and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026.

The global LED Chip and Module market is valued at 40020 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 56520 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide LED Chip and Module Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of LED Chip and Module industry providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The LED Chip and Module Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Top Manufacturers Analysis: Epistar, Sanan Opto, Cree, OSRAM, Samsung, Toyoda Gosei, Seoul Semiconductor, Philips Lumileds, ETI, LG Innotek, NiChia, HC SemiTek, Lextar, Lattice Power, OPTO-TECH, Tyntek, Genesis Photonics, Formosa Epitaxy, Changelight, Aucksun, TongFang, etc.

Epi/chip. Epitaxy refers to the process of evolving a wafer (sapphire or SiC, for instance) by depositing epitaxial layers on the wafer using MOCVD. Creating the epitaxial layers is the most critical and capital-intensive step in LED manufacturing. After additional wafer processing to create the metal connection, the wafer is cut up (“diced”) into chips. Although it can be used for different applications, the quality requirements (mainly efficacy) of the epi/chip differ by application.

LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. This trend has been markedly observed during second half of 2015, when LED chip and package prices sharply plunged to the point that some LED chip and package spec prices are now close to material costs. Many manufacturers have incurred losses as a result. Even though manufacturers in the LED industry are being pressured to lower prices in the short term, in the long run there will be limited room for further LED price cuts. This can be explained by the growing number of manufacturers withdrawing from the market in the near future, as LED prices is close to manufacturing costs and reduce companies profitability.

Global LED Chip and Module Market: Regional Analysis: The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the LED Chip and Module market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Segment by Type

– Lateral Chip

– Vertical Chip

– Flip Chip

Segment by Application

– General Lighting

– Automotive Lighting

– Backlighting

