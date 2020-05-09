Livestock Grow Lights Market To 2026 Pin-Point Analyses Of Market Competition Dynamics To Offer You A Competitive Edge

Livestock grow lights are artificial grow lights used in livestock farms for the development and growth of animals. These lights are essential for the development of livestock, and also have impact on the physiological response and comfort of the livestock. Artificial lights such as LEDs, incandescent bulbs, HID lights, and fluorescent lights are used as grow lights in livestock farms.

Increasing demand for dairy-based products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and butter is anticipated to fuel the demand for livestock grow lights in cattle farms across the globe. Rising demand for meat products is also expected to drive the global livestock grow lights market. Livestock grow lights have an impact on the health of cattle and livestock as these lights help them to grow fast. Adoption of smart technologies in livestock farms and biological benefit of livestock grow lights is expected to increase the demand for livestock grow lights during the forecast period.

Prevention of diseases in livestock and industrialization of livestock farming is resulting in increasing demand for livestock grow lights. Increasing demand and consumption of meat and other livestock products leads to rising focus on livestock growth and welfare, which is further expected to fuel the demand for livestock grow lights. However, high cost of livestock grow lights is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, government rules and regulations regarding the consumption of livestock is also restricting the growth of the market. These lights are harmful for livestock and sometimes have a negative impact on their health, resulting in declining growth of the livestock grow lights market.

The livestock grow lights market can be segmented based on product type, livestock, installation type, and region. On the basis of product type, the livestock grow lights market is categorized into Light-Emitting Diode (LED), Fluorescent, Incandescent, and High-Intensity Discharge (HID). The LED segment is expected to lead the market due to its long durability and energy saving properties. Based on livestock type, the market is segmented into poultry, cattle, and swine. Cattle market is expected to have dominance in the market due to increasing demand for dairy products and beef cattle. Livestock grow lights are used to stimulate the growth of muscles in order to increase the production of milk. In terms of installation type, the market is bifurcated into retrofit and new installation.

In terms of geography the livestock grow lights market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the livestock grow lights market due to presence of largest number of livestock as per Food and Agriculture Organization statistics in 2016. Increasing number of livestock farms and rising size of existing farms is anticipated to fuel the demand for livestock grow lights in Asia Pacific.

Increasing population and urbanization of Asia Pacific likely to fuel the market over the forecast period. Europe is expected to dominate in terms of livestock grow lights market share due to higher adoption of smart technologies, expanding dairy and beef farms, and rising demand for high-quality dairy-based products and beef. Middle East and Africa are likely to showcase significant amount of growth over the forecast period owing to high demand of dairy and meet products.

The major players in the livestock grow lights market are OSRAM, Greengage Lighting, Fienhage Poultry Solutions, Uni-light LED, Shenzhen Hontech-Wins, Sunbird, Big Dutchman, HATO BV, Enim UAB etc. The players adopt product development as their key strategy to remain competitive in the market. For example, in January 2017, Once Inc. launched AgriShift HL-UVA which is a 3-Watt LED providing stimulus for feeding. In October 2016, Big Dutchman launched the first LED lamp with replaceable parts.