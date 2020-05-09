Low Profile Additives Market to Grow at 11.8% CAGR to 2023

The Global report titled on “Low Profile Additives Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 100 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Low Profile Additives Market is projected to grow from US$ 381 Million in 2018 to US$ 664 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.8%. The growth of this market can be attributed to the technological advancements requiring highly efficient and lightweight materials such as SMC/BMC, RTM compounds, and others in the automotive industry. Another factor driving the low profile additives market is the increased use of composite compounds in the manufacturing of wind blades and electrical appliances.

Top Companies profiled in the Low Profile Additives Market:

Wacker Chemie (Germany)

LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands)

Polynt-Reichhold Group (Italy)

AOC Aliancys (Italy)

Inter plastic Corporation (US)

The low profile additives market comprises several stakeholders such as raw material suppliers, distributors of low profile additives, polymer and resin associations, composite associations, end-product manufacturers, and regulatory organizations in the supply chain.

Strong automotive and electrical & electronics manufacturing base is responsible for the large market share of APAC. China is the largest market in APAC owing to its well-established industrial base. The moderate growth rate in the North American and European markets is expected to affect the demand for low profile additives in these regions during the forecast period.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the market size with respect to four regions, namely, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW) along with their key countries

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To analyze and forecast the market by type and application

To define, describe, and forecast the size of the low profile additives market in terms of value and volume

in terms of value and volume To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for the market leaders

To analyze competitive developments, such as agreement, investment & expansion, and merger & acquisition, in the market

RESEARCH COVERAGE:

The objective of this study is to define, describe, and forecast the low profile additives market based on various segmentations and strategically analyze these market segments with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the overall low profile additives market. In this report, the low profile additives market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.