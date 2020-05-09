Marine Fleet Management Software Market Growth Rate, Trends, Demands, Status and Application Forecast to 2025

The ‘Global Marine Fleet Management Software Market’ study added by ReportsnReports.com provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers in this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical.

Marine/Shipping fleet management contracts are normally given to fleet management companies that handle aspects like crewing, maintenance, and day-to-day operations. This gives the ship owner time to concentrate on cargo booking.

In terms of the global market, cloud based products have achieved faster growth. As more and more companies invest and entered into this software, traditional large enterprises, such as DNV GL, have their market share shrinking and their market size is becoming smaller. Some companies’ fleet management products are bundled with asset management and ERP software, and take the way of increasing the number of modules to expand the market.

DNV GL

Kongsberg

ABS Nautical Systems

BASS

Sertica

Marasoft

Helm Operations

Hanseaticsoft

ABB

Seagull (Tero Marine)

Star Information System

IDEA SBA

VerticaLive (MarineCFO)

SDSD

Mastex

Veson Nautical

Europe is the largest region of marine fleet management software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 49.5% the global market in 2018, while USA and Southeast Asia were about 18.5%, 11%.

DNV GL, Veson Nautical, Kongsberg, BASS, IDEA SBA, Helm Operations etc. are the key suppliers in the global marine fleet management software market. Top 5 took up above 44% of the global market in 2018.

In 2018, the global Marine Fleet Management Software market size was 417 million US$ and it is expected to reach 780.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2025.

