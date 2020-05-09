Middle Eastern Temporary Power and Cooling Market 2019 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2023

The Global report titled on “Middle Eastern Temporary Power and Cooling Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 149 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Middle Eastern Temporary Power Market is projected to reach US$ 1,102 Million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.12% from an estimated US$ 622 Million in 2018, whereas the Middle Eastern temporary cooling market is projected to reach a size of USD 305 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.78% from an estimated USD 230 million in 2018. This can be attributed toa large number of events in the region, lesser turnaround time, power shortage during high-demand periods, and growing construction and infrastructure investments.

Top Companies profiled in the Middle Eastern Temporary Power and Cooling Market:

Aggreko (UK)

RSS (UAE)

Altaaqa (UAE)

Cummins (Saudi Arabia)

Byrne (UAE)

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Geo Rental (UAE)

Argonaut (UAE)

The Middle Eastern temporary power and cooling market comprises several stakeholders such as energy utilities, government and industry associations, institutional investors, power and energy associations, and transmission & distribution (T&D) utilities in the supply chain. The demand side of this market is characterized by the development of the T&D networks, increasing renewables industry, and growth in power demand.

Saudi Arabia is expected to be the largest and fastest Middle Eastern temporary power and cooling in 2023 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Earlier, Saudi Arabia was mostly dependent on the oil & gas sector, but due to a drop in oil prices, it became a challenge for the country to maintain its economy. Thus, in order to maintain its economy growth, the country primarily focuses on increasing the number of construction and event activities.

To define and segment the Middle Eastern temporary power and cooling industry with respect to power rating, equipment, application, and country

