Milk Bulk Tank Market To 2026 Industry Insights, Trends and Forecast

Milk bulk tank is a large storage tank made of stainless steel for collecting milk at cold temperature. It is an important part of dairy farm and milk processing equipment, and is also known as bulk tank or milk cooler. As milk is highly perishable, it has low shelf life of about 2-3 days, and requires primary preservative technique such as pre-cooling and pasteurization to ensure a longer shelf life. This is generally provided by storing it in a bulk tank. A milk bulk tank is used to preserve milk for a long time and prevent microbial contamination. The tank also avoids the risk of deterioration of the milk by preventing contact with extraneous foreign particles such as sand, stone, metal, fruit pits, stalks, and straw. Milk bulk tanks also help processors to inspect the quality of milk through various testing processes. Growing requirement for milk across the globe for human consumption and dairy processing is expected to boost the demand for milk bulk tanks in the next few years.

Major drivers of the global milk bulk tank market include increase in the human population that requires milk for consumption, rise in the milk processing sector, high investment in dairy farming, promotion of usage of milk bulk tanks by regulatory bodies, and continuous supply of milk in bulk quantity across the globe.

Additionally, rapid growth in co-operative dairy business in rural areas across the globe is expected to propel the market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and regular cost required for the maintenance of the tanks are hampering the growth of the global milk bulk tank market. Nevertheless, development of new and innovative products, regulatory bodies mandating the use of storage tanks for milk preservation, and penetration of milk bulk tanks through e-commerce business are expected to create significant opportunities for the market.

The global milk bulk tank market can be segmented based on product type, capacity, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the milk bulk tank market can be bifurcated into horizontal closed tank, silo, and open tank. Based on capacity, the milk bulk tank market can be segregated into 1,200 liters, 2,000 liters, 3,000 liters, 5,000 liters, 10,000 liters, 20,000 liters, and above 30,000 liters. Based on application, the milk bulk tank market can be segregated into milk farm, milk collection centers, processing plant, and transportation. In terms of distribution channel, the milk bulk tank market can be classified into online and offline.

Based on region, the global milk bulk tank market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Demand for milk bulk tanks is increasing in North America due to the increasing demand for milk in bulk quantity. Rise in innovative and advanced automation technologies along with the huge presence of the milk processing sector in Europe are propelling the demand for milk bulk tanks in the dairy farming industry in the region.

Rapid growth in dairy processing sectors, availability of milk in bulk quantity, and regional regulatory bodies emphasizing on advanced milk storage infrastructure are expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, continuous increase in milk collection centers is expected to boost the demand for milk bulk tanks in the coming years. Rapid adoption of advanced technology in the dairy industry in Middle East & Africa is expected to fuel sales across the region in the next few years. High investment in the dairy sector by multinational food processing industries and penetration of new players in the market are expected to drive the milk bulk tank market in South America.

Major players operating in the global milk bulk tank market include DeLaval Inc., Packo Inox N.V., Paul Mueller Company, The Serap Group, GEA Group, Ro-ka Industri A / S, Wedholms AB, BouMatic LLC, Dairymaster, FIC S.p.A., Milkplan SA, Kilkenny Cooling Systems Ltd, and Fabdec Limited.