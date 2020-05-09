Multi-tenant Data Center Market Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects And Forecast 2026

Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market: Overview

The global multi-tenant data center market is anticipated to gain traction with the help of certain factors such as benefits related to decrease in operation expenses and capital investment. Development of data center facilities is witnessing a rise on the back of increasing focus of enterprises on operational expansion across the world. This could put a positive impact on the market as data center colocation wins preference of enterprises persuaded by development and operation of data centers leading to high capital expenditure. Managed colocation services offered by colocation vendors allow organizations to rent infrastructure, which is also managed by the vendors. Besides these, they offer continual maintenance and services support.

The global multi-tenant data center market could be divided as per type, where retail and wholesale could be among primary segments. According to market researchers, retail is expected to account for a handsome amount of share between 2018 and 2028.

The report presented here is compiled with the help of modern primary and secondary research techniques. High focus is laid on growth factors and other market dynamics. Regional analysis of the market sheds light on leading and faster growing segments. Study on the competitive landscape is projected to help readers achieve sound understanding of the nature of competition and other critical aspects.

Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market: Trends and Opportunities

The world multi-tenant data center market is foreseen to attain demand with application of software-defined data centers (SDDCs). Deployment of SDDCs is observed to be largely considered by enterprises involved in the adoption of cloud-based infrastructure as they concentrate on achieving improved control over business-critical operations. It could enable workload delivery using the cloud and also assist enterprises to decrease costs and improve efficiency. SDDCs are said to support legacy applications as well as cloud computing services. Industry professionals would know that intelligent software systems are used to manage hardware infrastructure in SDDCs.

Retail colocation is found to be particularly appropriate for SMEs that need great flexibility in hosting IT infrastructure. It allows enterprises to share cooling, power, network, and facility expenses.

Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market: Regional Analysis

As per a latest research, North America could bank on positives of the international multi-tenant data center market to collect a king’s share in terms of revenue. Growth prospects of the market in this region are envisaged to increase while riding on rising demand for managed and colocation services. The demand could be particularly observed in South American countries and Canada. Another factor that could be taken into account is the presence of a significant count of data centers in the U.S. The report is also expected to bring to light market growth in other regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific.

Global Multi-tenant Data Center Market: Companies Mentioned

According to market analysts, there could be scores of small-scale data center colocation service providers active in the international multi-tenant data center market. However, the multi-tenant data center market is forecasted to testify a restricted count of large-scale operators. Level of market competition could intensify with rising count of colocation centers. Enterprises that have a hard time in managing in-house data center facilities are offered outsourcing services by the vendors. Some of the popular names of the market are Rackspace, NTT Communications, Global Switch, Equinix, Digital Realty, and CenturyLink.

Market segmentation based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

