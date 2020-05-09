New Study on Coalescing Agent Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 1.3 Billion by 2023”

A fresh report titled on “Coalescing Agent Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 119 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Coalescing Agents Market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 1.3 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Top Companies profiled in the Coalescing Agent Market include are Eastman Chemical Company (US), DowDuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), Synthomer Plc (UK), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany), among others.

The hydrophilic coalescing agent segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the overall coalescing agents market during the forecast period. Hydrophilic coalescing agent can be categorized into water-soluble and partially water soluble. Hydrophilic is the commonly used coalescing agent, owing to their high efficiency, controlled water evaporation, and medium to low water solubility. However, low water soluble hydrophilic coalescing agents are generally preferred as it offers excellent conditions to concentrate at the boundary region of the polymeric particle in the dispersed stage due to their balanced hydrophobic/hydrophilic nature.

“Paints &coatings segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application of coalescing agent.”

The paints & coatings segment is the major consumer of coalescing agent and is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for high-performance coatings as well as premium paints from end-use industries such as automotive & transportation and construction drives the market for coalescing agents in the paints & coatings application segment.

The APAC Coalescing Agents Market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Growth in end-use industries such as construction and automotive, as well as increasing disposable income, is majorly driving the demand for coalescing agent in this region. In APAC, countries such as China and India are the largest consumers of coalescing agent due to their increasing manufacturing output and rapid urbanization.

