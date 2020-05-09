Privileged Identity Management Market Global Demand, Share, Trends, Growth, Business Opportunity, Key Players BeyondTrust Corporation CA Technologies Centrify Cyberark Hitachi Id Systems, Inc. IBM Corporation Micro Focus One Identity LLC. and more

Market Overview:

The global privileged identity management market accounted to US$ 1496.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.8 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 16331.6 Mn by 2027.

Rising trends in the integration of privileged identity management solutions with other security solutions

With the increasing business need and advancements in security solutions, vendors are integrating other security solutions with privileged identity management solution. The integration with other security solutions such as event manager and identity manager enables better control such as better provisioning and de-provisioning, total access control, and password management. Vendors are also integrating forensic solutions to enable investigate user behaviors and provide a more granular approach. Factors such as these have driven the major privileged identity management vendors such as BeyondTrust, CA Technologies, and IBM to provide solutions that allow easy integration. For instance, solutions from CA Technologies provide integration capability with CA Security Management Solutions, thus providing benefits such as rapid provisioning and de-provisioning. Therefore, vendors have a huge opportunity by integrating other security solutions to privileged identity management solutions.

Privileged identity management Market – Deployment Insights

The cloud deployment model, the enterprise data is stored in the third-party cloud provider. This enables the client to reduce the cost of IT infrastructure, and minimize the operational cost of the solution. All the clients on clouds share the same infrastructure pool through security protections, flexible configuration, and accessibility variances. However, clouds are more extensive when compared to on-premise deployment type, due to which enterprise associated with cloud are benefitted with seamless, on-demand scalability. Cloud service is used for providing high service availability at minimum costs, and several organizations are leveraging cloud service to offers services and storing critical data which is creating a demand for privileged identity management across organizations.

With the emergence of cloud technologies securing sensitive data has become a big challenge for organizations. There has been an increase in security threats caused by insiders having access to privileged accounts due to inactive shared or poorly secured logins. This factor is creating a demand for enhanced privileged identity management across organizations.

Company Profiles

BeyondTrust Corporation

CA Technologies

Centrify

Cyberark

Hitachi Id Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Micro Focus

One Identity LLC.

Thycotic

Zoho (ManageEngine)

