Radiology Services Market Insights, New Project Investment, Potential Growth Scope and Forecast 2027 | MEDNAX, Everlight Radiology, RadNet, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonic Healthcare

Radiology is the therapeutic department for the diagnoses and treatment of injury by using imaging technique like computed tomography (CT), X-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), fusion imaging and ultrasound, these imaging techniques involve the use of radiation, therefore, adequate training and understanding of radiation safety and protection is essential.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. MEDNAX, Inc, 2. Everlight Radiology, 3. RadNet, Inc., 4. Koninklijke Philips N.V., 5. Sonic Healthcare, 6. Medica Reporting Ltd., 7. ONRAD, Inc., 8. UNILABS., 9. Envision Radiology., 10. RamSoft, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Radiology Services Market?

The radiology services market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as availability of reimbursement for radiology procedures and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. the developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the rising incidences of infectious diseases.

What is the SCOPE of Radiology Services Market?

The “Global Radiology Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of radiology services market with detailed market segmentation by type, procedure, application, end user and geography. The global radiology services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. the report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading radiology services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global radiology services market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure, application, and end user. on the basis of type, the market is segmented into product and services. based on the procedure the market is divided into digital and conventional. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into dental, musculoskeletal, pelvic and abdominal, gynecology, cardiology, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, diagnostic centers, clinics

What is the Regional Framework of Radiology Services Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global radiology services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The radiology services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

