Speech and Voice Recognition Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

The Speech and Voice Recognition Market is expected to grow from US$ 7.5 Billion in 2018 to US$ 21.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.18%. This report spread across 161 Pages, Profiling 18 Companies and Supported with 74 Tables and 47 Figures is now available in this research.

“On-premises/Embedded expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The on-premise/embedded segment is expected to witness high growth owing to the recent advancement of speech and voice recognition as a multifactor authentication application in BFSI and other enterprise application, whereas on-premise voice recognition is used for high degree of consumer data security.

“Speech and Voice Recognition market in APAC is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period.”

The large consumer electronics industry in China and India offers significant expansion opportunities for the speech recognition market in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing focus on productivity in developed countries of APAC such as Japan and Singapore is further expected to drive the speech and voice recognition market in the enterprise segment during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 =27%, Tier 2 =41%, and Tier 3 =32%

By Designation: C-Level Executives =26%, Directors =40%, and Others =34%

By Region: North America = 47%, Europe = 28%, APAC =19%, and RoW =6%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To provide a detailed overview of the value chain of the ecosystem of speech and voice recognition market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the speech and voice recognition market

To forecast the market size, in terms of value, for various segments with respect to 4 main regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To define, describe, and forecast the speech and voice recognition industry , in terms of value, segmented on the basis of delivery methods, technology, deployment mode, vertical, and geography

, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of delivery methods, technology, deployment mode, vertical, and geography To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze growth strategies such as product launches and developments, acquisitions, expansions, and agreements adopted by major players in the speech and voice recognition industry

