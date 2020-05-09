Spouse gets a REAL ID, but DMV turns down their spouse: Roadshow

‘I brought significantly more than 10 papers, nonetheless they asked for just one they didn’t request from my husband’

Share this:

Doug Duran/Bay Region Information Group

A Ca Department of cars (DMV) employee, right, helps individuals because they wait in line outside of the center in Walnut Creek, Calif., on Sept. 20, 2018 thursday. Earlier, the DMV had a router problem that stalled transactions for the hours that are few areas around the state. The matter had been fixed at about 11 a.m. (Doug Duran/Bay region Information Group)

If papers don’t match, finding a genuine id can simply simply just take a supplementary action or two. (picture due to the DMV).

(Jane Tyska/Bay Area Information Group)

People wait on the web in the Claremont Avenue DMV workplace in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, might 31, 2018. Certain DMV offices will undoubtedly be available on Saturdays beginning in mid-June due to the fact agency struggles to handle long lines of clients waiting to get the new IDs that is real and finding by by themselves stuck in line all night. (Jane Tyska/Bay Region News Group)

Chris Steen, of Hayward, waits on the web during the Claremont Avenue DMV workplace in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, May 31, 2018. The sign above said no waiting into the area, but officials permitted him to. Certain DMV workplaces will likely be available on Saturdays beginning in mid-June due to the fact agency struggles to handle long lines of clients waiting to get the new IDs that is real and finding by themselves stuck in line all night. (Jane Tyska/Bay Region Information Group)

A audience asks if he requires a California REAL ID through the Department of automobiles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

A large number of residents from various East Bay towns and cities wait lined up outside of the DMV workplace in Walnut Creek, Calif., on June 29, 2018 friday. Many them, whom did not have visit, invested about four hours and half to leave any office. (Ray Chavez/Bay Region Information Group)

While lots of residents wait in line for around a couple of hours away from DMV workplace in Walnut Creek, Calif., empty seats can be found inside on Friday, June 29, 2018. All the East Bay residents, whom don’t have visit, invested about four hours and half to leave any office on that time. (Ray Chavez/Bay Region Information Group)

Hailey Sykes, together with her 5-month-old infant kid Roman Sykes, of Concord, wait in line outside of the DMV workplace in Walnut Creek, Calif., on Friday, June 29, 2018. Nearly all of East Bay residents, whom did not have visit, invested about four hours and half to exit any office on that time. (Ray Chavez/Bay Region Information Group)

Danielle Templar, of Oakland, center, reads a book coincidentally en titled ” No obvious Distress, ” as she waits on the web during the Claremont Avenue DMV workplace in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Certain DMV workplaces will likely to be available on Saturdays beginning in mid-June given that agency struggles to control long lines of clients waiting to search for the new genuine IDs, and finding by by by themselves stuck lined up all day. (Jane Tyska/Bay Region Information Group)

New DMV studies remainder on a countertop as Anna Aubuchon, of Moraga, is applicable for the renewal of motorists license and alter of target after looking forward to more about a couple of hours in line away from DMV workplace in Walnut Creek, Calif., on June 29, 2018 friday. The majority of East Bay residents, whom did not have visit, invested about four hours and half to leave any office. (Ray Chavez/Bay Region Information Group)

Just click here if you’re not able to see the picture gallery on your own smart phone.

Q: We have question in regards to the procedure for trying to get a REAL ID. Would be the DMV paperwork needs various for males and ladies?

Trisha Sorensen, San Jose

A: You’ve got justification to be puzzled, frustrated and aggravated.

Like Mr. Roadshow’s Twitter web page to get more concerns and responses about Bay region roadways, freeways and commuting.

Q: my spouce and i both decided to go to the DMV for the REAL ID. We now have both been hitched previously and had all of the papers they noted on their site with us.

My hubby got their without any problem, and I also had been rejected. They explained that before i really could even apply, I experienced to create breakup papers from my past wedding. They didn’t get this absurd demand of my spouse. My divorce or separation were held over three decades ago. I’ve no concept where those papers could be.

Trisha Sorensen

A: Did you bring the papers that are proper?

Q: without a doubt the thing I taken to the DMV: an avowed content of my birth certification; two types of target verification; my Social Security card (three of these) in my own maiden name, previous name that is married present last title; an ongoing Ca motorists permit in both my past married title and my present final title; my certified wedding certification; and copies of my past years federal and state income tax return both in names, that also confirmed my target.

Trisha Sorensen

A: The DMV insists document demands to use for a REAL ID are identical for males and ladies. If the title on the identification document differs from the others than your name that is current must bring an avowed legal document for the title modification. Numerous title modification papers are required should your title changed numerous times, and you may need certainly to offer an avowed dissolution of wedding document in order to connect the name noted on your identification document to your real complete name.

Q: Your response to Tim Reiner in loveandseek regards to 511 being 12 hours off on road conditions as he drove Interstate 5 on the Grapevine on Christmas time into the big snowstorm ended up being as big of the non-answer to a concern when I have actually have you ever heard from any profession politician. Are you currently operating for workplace?

Brent Ruhne, Santa Cruz