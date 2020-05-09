Yoga Bolster Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Overview

A yoga bolster is similar to a body pillow but a bit firmer. These come in either circular or rectangular shapes and are primarily manufactured using leather or synthetic leather. The primary use of yoga bolsters is to create relaxation, help in softening of posture, or aid in opening the body. Yoga bolsters also find their applications in prenatal, restorative, and Iyengar-based classes. Increasing global health trends will expand the global yoga bolster market in the future.

The report provides information about the global yoga bolster market on a global, regional and company level. Key manufacturers with their profiles, along with crucial information such as production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue, and market share in the global market are also included in the report. The report also provides current market trends along with future prospects in the global yoga bolsters market. The report also analyzes the current market constraints, which are limiting the markets potential.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rawlings

Mizuno

Wilson(Amer Sports)

Hugger Mugger

SunShineYoga

Baishengmei

…

Segmentation

The global yoga bolster market is analyzed on the basis of 3 key segments. These are segments by region, type, and application. These key segments are further split into smaller sub-segments.

Segments by region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by type

Leather

Synthetic leather

Segment by application

Adult

Kids

Regional Overview

Growing health trends among the global population are driving the yoga bolster market. The yoga bolster market has witnessed huge growth in the past decade. Due to its diversified uses in the entire health and fitness domain, accessibility remains one of the major factors in limiting the market for yoga bolsters. As consumers get these more readily available in stores near them, the market will continue to witness further growth.

Industry News

More players are expected to enter the yoga bolster market. The increasing health trends among the global population and the overall increase in the adoption of Iyengar yoga is driving the yoga bolster market demand. The Asia Pacific region, along with the North American region, is poised to be the largest yoga bolster markets globally. As cheaper and more durable materials are developed in the future, the overall yoga bolster market will witness further growth.

