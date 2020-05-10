19.15% Growth Rate for Delivery Robots Market by 2024 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

A latest published report on“Delivery Robots Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 148 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Delivery Robots Market is expected to grow from US$ 11.9 Billion in 2018 to US$ 34.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.15% during the forecast period.

Top companies profiled in the Delivery Robots Market include are Starship Technologies (US), JD.com (China), Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific (Singapore), Savioke (US), Nuro (US), Amazon Robotics (US), Robby Technologies (US), Boston Dynamics (US), Robomart (US), Eliport (Spain), Dispatch (US), Piaggio Fast Forward (US), Marble (US), TeleRetail (Switzerland), BoxBot (US), and Kiwi Campus (US).

“The delivery robots market for software to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period”

Owing to technological advancements, robot OEMs have started integrating data analytics platforms, such as big data analysis and predictive analysis, into the robotic system. With the help of the software, a delivery robot can perform various tasks, such as route mapping and navigation, dynamic path planning, and obstacle identification.

“The market for 6-wheeled delivery robots to grow at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2024”

6-wheeled delivery robots can run on different types of terrain in a balanced way. In APAC, countries such as India and China will opt for 6-wheeled delivery robots, which would be widely used for the delivery of food items and beverages. Most of the 6-wheeled delivery robot manufacturers offer a delivery robot with all-wheel drive capability. This feature allows the robot to handle the toughest and steepest hill with an ability to drive 20 miles in a single charge, and these robots are costlier than 4-wheeled delivery robots, which is the key factor fueling the growth of the market for 6-wheeled delivery robots.

“North America to dominate the delivery robots market in 2018”

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the delivery robots market in 2018. The dominance of North America can be attributed to the increasing demand for delivery robots in the retail industry and growing labor charges for last-mile deliveries. Apart from the retail industry, the delivery robots have also been adopted for delivering food items and beverages to the university and corporate campuses specifically in the US, which also is one of the key driving factors for the delivery robots market in North America.

The Study Objectives of this report are: