2019 Review: Latex Sealant Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Latex Sealant’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Henkel (Germany),3M (United States),ITW (United States),PPG (United States),H.B. Fuller (United States),DOW CORNING (United States),Bostik (United States),Sika (Switzerland),RPM INTERNATIONAL INC. (United States),Premier Building Solutions (United States)

In building construction sealant is sometimes synonymous with caulking and also help the purposes of blocking dust, sound and heat transmission. Latex sealants are water-based, easy to tool, easy to clean up, paintable, and comparatively less expensive than other types of sealants. Some premium latex sealants are also available that are appropriate for exterior use. Latex sealants are best suitable for interior finish applications.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Acrylic, Vinyl, Others), End-Use (Constriction, Automobile, Paper & Packaging, Others)



Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Advancement in Hybrid Resins for Manufacturing High-Performance Sealants

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Trend of Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles

Rising Demand for Sealants from the Building & Construction Industry

Increasing Preference to Hot-Melt Adhesives

Restraints:

Stringent Environmental Regulations in North America and Europe

Opportunities:

Increasing Construction Activities in Developing Countries

Growing Demand for Non-Hazardous and Sustainable Adhesives

Country level Break-up includes:

United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland)

ASEAN Nations (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Brunei)

West Europe (United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Netherlands etc.)

