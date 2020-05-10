2019 Review: Terminal Automation Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Terminal Automation’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Honeywell (United States),Emerson Electric (United States),Siemens AG (Germany),ABB (Switzerland),Schneider (United States),Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland),Rockwell Automation (United States),Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan) ,Petrogas Systems (Tunisia),MEGA Industrial Control System (Turkey),Axamer Solutions Pvt. Ltd (India),Invensys (United Kingdom),Varec, Inc. (United States),General Atomics (United States)
Terminal Automation is a practice in which is a supervisory software system (Terminal Automation System) mechanises certain manual procedures in terminal. It is a flexible system, open to integration with the overall business, lab system and system for process control and monitoring systems like PLC and other automation equipment. It bridges the gap between the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems or directly the controls (PLC). Terminal automation system controls activities and processes from vehicle entry into the terminal to vehicle exit.
Market Segmentation:
by Application (Truck Automation, Farm Automation, Wagon Automation, Weigh-Bridge, Others), Industry Vertical (Transportation, Logistics, Cement, Oil and gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Others), Component (System, Solutions), Parts of Automation System (Load Rack Computer System (LRCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Tank Truck Entry System (TTES), Operator Interface Console (OIC), Others)
Highlights of Influencing Trends:
Rising Demand for Natural Gas and Crude Oil
Extension of Oil Terminals
Market Growth Drivers:
Rising Labor Cost Improve the Growth for Automation of Terminals
Growing Investments for Brownfield Terminals Automation
Restraints:
Controlling Cyber Security Threats
Opportunities:
Increasing Number of Terminal Automation Projects in Developing Regions
Integration of Cloud Technologies across All Verticals
Challenges:
Dependence on the Regulatory Authority for Approval
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Table of Contents
Global Terminal Automation Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Global Terminal Automation Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Terminal Automation Market Forecast
Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.
