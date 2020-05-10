Aerospace Filters Market: Information Of Present Scenario, Growth Opportunities & Future Projection To 2027

Aerospace filters are used for maintaining the quality life of aircrafts, enhancing performance & efficiencies, and providing clean air for customers. With rising purchasing power of continuously expanding population across the globe, especially in developing countries, and robust expansion of the aerospace sector, demand for aircrafts is expected to witness an upsurge in the near future. This will further propel the demand for various aerospace filters. Several regulations associated with the environment safety, and emission standards imposed by regulatory bodies have become more severe. For example – both International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are developing regulations, with an aim to lower carbon emissions from commercial planes. This has compelled aircraft manufacturers to develop and integrate advanced filters in aircraft engines, cabins, and hydraulic systems.

Aerospace filters comprise filtering materials, which help in removing impurities from fuels as well as prevent contamination of the fuel. Many variants of aerospace filters are available including fuel filters, cabin air filters, pneumatic & liquid oxygen filters, and oil filters. Modern airlines utilize high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters for reducing airborne pathogens in the recirculated air.

The global aerospace filter market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to the recent report by Fact.MR. In 2017, the global market for automotive aerospace filters is expected to surpass US$ 7,000 Mn in revenues; by 2022 this number is estimated to exceed US$ 10,000 Mn.



Increasing Regulations on Emissions of Aircrafts to Fuel Demand for Aerospace Filters

Aerospace Filter Markets in APEJ and North America to Exhibit Similar CAGRs through 2022

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain dominant in the global aerospace filter market, registering an impressive expansion during the forecast period. The market in APEJ is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 1,200 Mn between 2017 and 2022. The aerospace filter market in North America and APEJ are expected to exhibit similar CAGRs through 2022. Europe will remain the second most lucrative region in the global market.

Liquid filter will continue to be sought-after among products in the global market, with sales expanding at a steady CAGR through 2022. However, sales of air filter in aircrafts are expected to exhibit the fastest expansion throughout the forecast period.



Military Applications of Aerospace Filters will Remain Dominant in the Market

Based on end-use, military segment is expected to remain dominant in the market. Sales of aerospace filters for military aircrafts will account for the largest revenues by 2022-end, and are expected to reflect the highest CAGR over the forecast period. In addition, sales of aerospace filters in commercial and business aircrafts are expected to collectively account for revenues worth US$ 3,994.5 Mn by 2022-end.

Aerospace filters are expected to witness the largest application in aircraft engines. Revenues from sales of aerospace filters in engines is expected to account for more than half share of the market by 2022-end. Sales of aerospace filters for application in cabin and hydraulic system of aircrafts are expected to register comparative lower CAGRs than in aircraft engines during the forecast period. Avionics application of aerospace filters will continue to account for the lowest revenues in the market.



Competition Tracking

Key players profiled in Fact.MR’s report on the global aerospace filter market include Donaldson Company, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc, Mott Corporation, Pall Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Porvair plc, Swift Filters, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, and Hollingsworth & Vose Company.



