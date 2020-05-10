Algae Supplements Market Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast 2019 to 2027

The Algae Supplements Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Algae Supplements Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Algae Supplements Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Algae Supplements Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Algae Supplements Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Algae Supplements Market report?

A critical study of the Algae Supplements Market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2, segment 3 and segment 4

Learn the behavior pattern of every Algae Supplements Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Algae Supplements landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Algae Supplements Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Algae Supplements Market share and why?

What strategies are the Algae Supplements Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Algae Supplements Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Algae Supplements Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Algae Supplements Market by the end of 2029?

Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Nature’s Way signed a definitive agreement with Natural Products Canada, to collectively tap opportunities in Canada for sales of innovative, natural health-benefitting products. This partnership is aimed at meeting consumer demand for natural products, a category that is witnessing robust demand in the region. These two companies will invest in the pre-mature Canadian companies offering natural products, including nutritional supplements, dietary ingredients, and functional foods.

In 2016, Parry Nutraceuticals, a division of the E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited, received the approval from US FDA for its India-based facility for microalgae cultivation & processing. Parry Nutraceuticals also confirmed that it is raising the bar of its product development efforts with an objective of meeting the consumer demand for value-added microalgae-based products.

In 2018, AlgaEnergy- a leading player in the algae supplements market and Yokogawa Electric Corporation made an official announcement of a strategic partnership and equity participation agreement among the parties. The strategic agreement encompasses an investment of approximately 10 million euro by Yokogawa, with an objective to acquire the newly issued shares of AlgaEnergy, thereby making the company a reference shareholder.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Founded in 1902, Koninklijke DSM N.V. is based in Heerlen, Netherlands. The company offers multiple products in the fields of nutrition, materials, and health and ranks among one of the leading purpose-led company in the field of animal & human nutrition.

Doctor's Best

Founded in 1990, Doctor's Best, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. The company offers a wide-range of products in the dietary and nutritional supplements segment. With an offering of over 200 products, the company manufactures and distributes its products in the US and overseas.

Now Foods

Founded in 1968, Now Foods is based in Bloomingdale, United States. The company offers a broad portfolio of natural & organic products, including supplements and packaged foods. The company has achieved various awards and several recognitions for its product offerings.

Chlorella Supply Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1992, Chlorella Supply Co., Ltd. is based in Izumo, Japan. The company is a subsidiary of the Daesang Corporation and offers a wide-range of chlorella-based nutritional healthcare supplements. Algae-based products account for a significant pie of the company’s overall revenue share.

Cyanotech Corporation

Founded in 1983, the Cyanotech Corporation is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The company actively engages in the cultivation, followed by development and sales, of natural solutions derived from microalgae meant for nutrition. The company is chiefly focused on development of Spirulina- and Astaxanthin- associated products.

Key players operating in the algae supplements market, as profiled in the report, include Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co.,Ltd., DIC Corporation, Vitamin Discount Center, Herbal Terra, LLC, Algae Health Science, Kent BioEnergy Corporation, Algae Health Science, Holistic Herbal Solutions, LLC Pharmavite LLC, Taau Australia Pty Ltd., TerraVia Holdings, Inc., Nutress B.V., and others.

Algae Supplements Market – Additional Insight

Algal Oil Supplements Gain Momentum as Ideal Vegetarian Sources of DHA and Omega-3 Fats

The diet of vegetarian and vegan population limits them in meeting the requirement for DHA and omega-3 fats, which are highly instrumental in maintaining a sound cognitive and cardiovascular health. Algal oil supplements are gaining centerstage as ideal sources of DHA and omega-3 fats. As the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and DHA have been well-researched & well-established, vegetarian consumers are showing high preference for algal oil supplements to include in their regular diets. In addition, multiple health benefits of algal oil supplements, such as benefits for eye health, cognitive well-being, and cardiovascular health, are further upholding the demand for algal oil supplements.

Research Scope

Algae Supplements Market – Research Methodology

Compelling insights and forecasts offered in the algae supplements market report are a result of an exhaustive research methodology. The research methodology for algae supplements market report involves two steps, primary and secondary research, which form the base of the insights presented in the algae supplements market report. The insights compiled in the algae supplements market report have been cross-verified by a team of in-house industry experts, in a bid to ensure unmatched accuracy and eliminate errors.

