Alpha-cypermethrin Market Increased Awareness will Aid in Market Growth of 2026

Alpha-cypermethrin Market: Introduction

Alpha-cypermethrin is a synthetic compound that belongs to the pyrethroid group of chemicals. It is a racemic mixture of two isomers of cypermethrin. Alpha-cypermethrin consists of two isomers from the eight isomers present in cypermethrin. These two isomers are the most biologically active enantiomer pair. Alpha-cypermethrin is used as an active ingredient in preparation of insecticides. It is a non-systemic contact and residual insecticide with two to three times greater activity than regular cypermethrin. It affects a wide range of insects, effectively controlling chewing and sucking insects. It is also used in preparation of veterinary medicine.

Alpha-cypermethrin is applied topically in animal husbandry. It is applied as a spray or pour-on to cattle and sheep. About 150 mg of alpha-cypermethrin is recommended for usage per animal and 8 mg to 10 mg per poultry bird. Alpha-cypermethrin is also known as type II synthetic pyrethroid, which can cause long-lasting prolongation. This long-lasting prolongation results in long-lasting chain of repetitive firing.

Alpha-cypermethrin Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the alpha-cypermethrin market can be segmented into agrochemicals, veterinary medicine, and others. Agrochemicals was the major application segment of the alpha-cypermethrin market in 2017. It is likely to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. Alpha-cypermethrin is used as insecticides in agrochemicals. It is used on a wide range of crops. Rise in demand for food owing to the increase in population has augmented the need for agrochemicals.

This is the key factor estimated to drive the demand for alpha-cypermethrin during the forecast period. The agrochemicals segment is also anticipated to expand at a significant pace between 2018 and 2026. It is estimated to be followed by the veterinary medicine segment.

Alpha-cypermethrin Market: Key Players

Large number of companies operate in the global alpha-cypermethrin market. Several regional and local traders, distributors, and importers that supply alpha-cypermethrin to end-users operate in the market. Major companies operating in the alpha-cypermethrin market include BASF SE, GSP Crop Science Private Ltd., Bharat Group, Amadis Chemical Company Limited, and Landmark.