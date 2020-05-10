Alumina Trihydrate Market Estimated To Attain Significant Value Shares By 2026

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market: Overview

Alumina trihydrate is a white-colored, odorless, non-toxic, chemically inert, less abrasive powder-formed solid substance. It is also known as aluminum trihydroxide. Alumina trihydrate has very low water solubility, but it is considered amphoteric, meaning it dissolves in both strong alkali and acids. It is usually derived from bauxite ore in different sizes and refined through the bayer process. Once the chemical is washed away, it can act as a feedstock for a range of alumina chemicals. When alumina trihydrate is heated at 180°C, it decomposes to aluminum oxide and water and aluminum oxide is widely used as flame retardant.

The alumina trihydrate market is driven by strict regulations imposed by governments of various countries on the use of flame retardants in furniture and construction activities. The market is also driven by increase in demand for alumina trihydrate from the flame retardant plastics in automotive industry and the water treatment industry. Moreover, demand for alumina trihydrate is high from the paints, coating, and paper industries due to it cost effectiveness. This is a key factor driving the alumina trihydrate market. However, availability of alternatives for alumina trihydrate are expected to restrain the market. Increase in preference for magnesium hydroxide as an antacid in the pharmaceuticals industry can pose a challenge for the alumina trihydrate market.

Alumina trihydrate is used in the manufacture of aluminum, adhesives, coatings, wires & cables, caulks & sealants, rubbers, paper, and carpet backing. The most common application of alumina trihydrate is in the production of aluminum. It is used as a flame retardant in rubber products and carpet backing and as a smoke suppressant filler in polymers. Alumina trihydrate is also used in the pharmaceutical industry as an antacid that can be used to buffer the pH in the stomach.

Based on end-use industry, the alumina trihydrate market can be segmented into paints & coatings, paper & pulp, plastics & polymers, cosmetics & personal care, adhesives, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others.