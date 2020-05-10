Automotive Gear Market 2019-2028 | Modern Analysis of Global Competition, Strategic Technology and Progressive Approach

The automotive gear market will retain its stability in the near future, with difference between worldwide volume sales in 2017 and 2018 estimated at over 130,000 thousand units, according to a new Fact.MR report. Prospects of the automotive gear market continue to remain promising that are influenced by a diverse spectrum of aspects, ranging from demand proliferation of automotive gear in mid-sized passenger cars to inclining preference toward induction heat treating as a lean & green technology for tooth-by-tooth gear hardening.

“Efforts of leading players in the automotive gear market to improve transmission efficiency, and achieve highly responsive gear changes, have resulted in developmental initiatives to curtail mechanical loss, improve shift tracking, and adopt a broader gear spectrum. Such efforts are further leading to smooth driving experience, while retaining fuel efficiency, thereby improving performance in comparison to conventional transmission systems. Adoption of launch gears is being viewed as a viable approach for improving efficiency and improving ratio spread of automotive gear, devoid of performance deterioration. Realization of best-in-class gear shift speed ratio is a key focus area among established players in the automotive gear market,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.



Segmentation

The report on automotive gear market has been segmented based on product type, vehicle type, material type, sales channel, application, and region. By product type, the automotive gear market has been classified into worm gears, bevel gears, spur gears, helical gears, rack and pinion gears, planetary gears, hypoid gears, and others. By vehicle type, the automotive gear market has been classified as passenger cars, LCV, trucks, buses, off-road vehicles, and two-wheelers. By material type, the automotive gear market has been classified as metallic and non-metallic. By application, the automotive gear market has been segmented into engine, drive shaft, transmission, differential, steering system, and others. By sales channel, the sales and distribution in the automotive gear market is carried out through OEM and aftermarket.

Tier 3 Players Account for Over 60% Share in the Automotive Gear Space

The automotive gear market is a highly fragmented landscape, which can be ascertained from the fact that tier 3 players account for over 60% revenue share of the market. With a large-scale presence across the automotive gear space, the tier 3 players will consistently rely on small and local businesses, on the back of numerous cost benefits. The tier 3 players in the automotive gear market are majorly focusing on expansion of production facilities and introducing warehousing facilities to offer just-in-time deliveries as per customer-specific requirements.

Automotive Gear Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of automotive gear market features all the prominent players operating in the industry. The market players of automotive gear market are featured based on their revenue shares, business strategies, primary areas of focus, and key product offerings. Some of the leading players featured in the automotive gear market report include Eaton Corporation, Bharat Gears Limited, GKN Plc., Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, Showa Corporation, American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc., Linamar Corporation, NSK Limited, Univance Corporation etc.



